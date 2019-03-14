‘Avengers: Endgame’: This Animated Series May Have Predicted the Events of the New Film

The latest trailer for Avengers: Endgame debuted our first official look at the suits that our heroes would be wearing to presumably head out into space to confront Thanos. Fans familiar with the various Marvel animated series were quick to point out that the similarities between the suits the heroes wear in the new film look remarkably similar to the outfits that the heroes wear in an episode of The Avengers: Earth’s Mightiest Heroes. Comic book writer Christopher Yost pointed out on Twitter that the Avengers were previously seen wearing nearly identical outfits in an episode from the first season entitled “The Kang Dynasty.”

In the two-part storyline, Kang the Conqueror attacks earth as the Avengers can barely hold off the onslaught. Once Iron Man locates Kang’s ship in outer space, Earth’s Mightiest Heroes confront the villain directly, with the help of Ultron robots.

Videos by ComicBook.com

It’s easy to see how the new suits would look familiar to fans of Earth’s Mightiest Heroes, mainly due to their red and white color scheme and overall futuristic design.

Another interesting point is that the roster of heroes entering space in Endgame is similar to the roster seen in the screenshot from the animated series, as they both feature Captain America, Thor, Hawkeye, and Ant-Man. Endgame, however, brings a few more heroes along for the ride and while Bruce Banner is the one heading to space in the film, it’s the Hulk that dons the suit in the animated series.

Given the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s tendency to borrow elements from previous Marvel stories, we won’t be surprised to discover more similarities to animated series or comic books, even if the Avengers are facing off against Thanos instead of Kang.

After the devastating events of Avengers: Infinity War, the universe is in ruins due to the efforts of the Mad Titan, Thanos. With the help of remaining allies, the Avengers must assemble once more in order to undo Thanos’ actions and restore order to the universe once and for all, no matter what consequences may be in store.

Check out Avengers: Endgame when it lands in theaters on April 26th.

Did you notice these similarities in the trailer? Let us know in the comments below!

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk about the new Aladdin trailer, how the new Joker looks in the Harley Quinn show, a HUGE Captain Marvel discussion & so much more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!