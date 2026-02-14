Chris Hemsworth’s Avengers: Doomsday Promise Will Delight Love & Thunder Haters

By now, we’ve all seen the teaser trailers that have been released for Avengers: Doomsday. Each one has seemingly touched on some element of parenthood or the bonds between family members. Chris Evans is returning as Steve Rogers, and in his trailer holds a baby that we’re meant to believe is his. There’s also a teaser that shows viewers a moment between Charles Xavier and Magneto, as they sit side by side before we see Cyclops ripping away his goggles, his trademark red destructive beams tearing from his eyes.

The third teaser released focuses on Thor (Chris Hemsworth) as he walks through a forest. The Asgardian can be heard as he says a prayer, asking his father that when all is said and done, he can return to his daughter, Love. We get another brief glimpse of Thor as he is shown kissing Love’s forehead while she sleeps soundly. He goes on to say, “Father, all my life, I have answered every call, to honor, duty, to war. But now, fate has given me something I never sought: A child. A life untouched by the storm. Lend me the strength of the All-Fathers, so that I may fight once more, defeat one more enemy, and return home to her, not as a warrior, but as warmth.” The teaser concludes with what appears to be the final battle looming over the world.

Chris Hemsworth Speaks Out On His Thoughts

Sitting down on The View, the actor opened up about his thoughts on the massive crossover event that is Avengers: Doomsday and the tonal shift that it seems to promise viewers when compared to Love & Thunder. “Yeah, you get a taste from [the teaser]. That is a different tone than, I guess, what Love & Thunder was.”

“And what I loved about my time in the MCU, I was able to, every couple of films, change the tone of the character. And some people, they find it a bit disruptive, but for my own artistic journey and adventure, it’s been a great blessing to be able to do that,” he goes on to elaborate. When asked if there’s anything else that he’s about to add, Hemsworth says, “This film, you see from the trailer, he’s asking for help from his father upstairs. And there’s a lot of pressure, and I can’t say much at all. Every word I’m saying, that’s one too many. The other end of the phone call saying, ‘Stop, stop, stop.’”

So it’s definitely no secret that Doomsday will be showcasing a wholly different Thor than the one fans got from Love & Thunder, giving us a glimpse into a more serious god of thunder, one with a real reason to make it back in one piece.

