7 Most Powerful Superheroes The Hulk Has Defeated

The Hulk is inarguably one of the strongest superheroes in comic book history, with the power to destroy planets and gods with a single punch fueled by his near infinite rage. However, this unstoppable fury has often led to the Hulk taking on the role of villain. There are countless instances where the Jolly Green Giant allows his anger to get the better of him, forcing the other heroes of Marvel Comics to try and stop their ally’s blind rampages. Many of Marvel’s most iconic hero vs hero fights involve the Hulk going berserk. And despite these powerful superheroes’ best efforts, they oftentimes find themselves to be no match for the Hulk’s overwhelming might.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Hulk may oftentimes be a hero, but in storylines like World War Hulk and Immortal Hulk, he finds himself facing off against other members of the superhero community. These are the superheroes the Hulk has bested to prove his status as Marvel’s most physically powerful hero.

7) Gladiator

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

The leader of the Shi’ar Imperial Guard, Gladiator, is one of Marvel Comics’ strongest Superman copycats. On top of possessing all of Superman’s abilities, Gladiator can get stronger the more confidence he possesses. Unfortunately for Gladiator, his confidence is nothing compared to the Hulk’s rage. In Incredible Hulk Annual 1997 When the Shi’ar believed that the Hulk encountered an intergalactic criminal, they sent Gladiator to apprehend him. In their ensuing battle, Gladiator and the Hulk went from space and back to Earth. Gladiator even used his heat vision to blast a hole into the Hulk’s chest. Unfazed by the attack, the Hulk grabbed Gladiator’s face, causing the alien hero to be hit with his own heat vision. The Hulk then tossed Gladiator into a nuclear reactor, which promptly exploded.

6) X-Men

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

Created by Professor X, the X-Men’s roster consists of some of the strongest heroes in Marvel Comics. However, since Professor X was a member of the Illuminati who exiled the Hulk off-world, the X-Men had to protect their founder in World War Hulk. When the Hulk arrived on Earth to get revenge on the Illuminati, his campaign eventually led him to the X-Mansion. The combined might of Cyclops, Wolverine, Colossus, Shadowcat, Emma Frost, Beast, Strong Guy, and more couldn’t stop the Hulk’s rampage. Even the recently reformed Juggernaut, who also possesses limitless strength, was beaten into unconsciousness by the Hulk. In the end, the Hulk spares Professor X because he learned of the M-Day genocide and decided that the X-Men’s founder had suffered enough and let him go.

5) Doctor Strange

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

The Sorcerer Supreme of Marvel Comics, Doctor Strange, can rewrite all of time and space with a single spell. However, Doctor Strange as another member of the Illuminati was a target of the Hulk’s vengeance during World War Hulk. To calm down the Hulk, Doctor Strange entered the rampaging goliath’s mind to speak to Bruce Banner. When the Sorcerer Supreme confronts Banner, his words appear to get through to the scientist. However, it’s quickly revealed to be an act, as Banner transforms into the Hulk and crushes Doctor Strange’s hands. The injuries Doctor Strange received in the mindscape reflected onto his physical body, which drastically weakened his magical abilities. Even when Doctor Strange absorbed the power of a demon, the Hulk just beat the Sorcerer to a bloody pulp.

4) Hercules

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

The strongest of the Olympian pantheon, Hercules is a force of nature who has battled all manner of gods and monsters and has even held up the universe. During the events of World War Hulk, Hercules and several other heroes actually go to help the Hulk once he discovers the source of the heroes’ rage. However, the Hulk mistakes their arrival for an attack, and he charges them. Forced to defend himself, Hercules uses his full strength to battle the Hulk. Despite landing some impressive strikes, Hercules is ultimately left bruised and beaten by the Hulk. It’s only after Hercules is defeated that he manages to convince the Hulk that he’s on his side.

3) Sentry

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

The final battle of the World War Hulk conflict, the story has the heroes of Earth get so desperate to stop their former friend’s rampage that they unleash their last hope: Sentry. After taking an experimental version of the Super Soldier Serum, Sentry gained powers equivalent to Superman in addition to the ability to manipulate molecules. With the power to tear holes in reality, Sentry proved to be the only force capable of matching the infinite rage of World Breaker Hulk. Their battle shook the Earth, and in the end, the two had exhausted their powers, with Hulk turning back into Bruce Banner and Sentry reverting to his powerless Bob Reynolds. Ironically, it’s Banner who delivers the final punch to knock Bob out, winning the fight.

2) Thor

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

The Hulk and Thor have one of the longest rivalries in Marvel Comics, with both being proud warriors who are always ready to jump into battle. Thor is among the most powerful heroes in Marvel, as he can shatter planets and topple gods. These two unstoppable heroes have come to blows numerous times. While oftentimes these clashes end in draws, there are a few times when the Hulk was the undisputed victor. In Hulk: Let the Battle Begin, the Jolly Green Giant hilariously defeats Thor by grabbing the God of Thunder’s arm and beating him unconscious with his own hammer. The Hulk would nearly kill Thor during the Immortal Hulk series, cracking the god’s skull and nearly suffocating him to death.

1) Avengers

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

During the Immortal Hulk series, the cruel Devil Hulk takes control and battles against the Earth’s Mightiest Heroes. When the Avengers attempt to capture the Hulk, they find themselves unable to match his power. Even the combined might of Captain America, Iron Man, Thor, Captain Marvel, She-Hulk, Blade, and Black Panther couldn’t keep the Hulk down. No matter how many times the Avengers strike, impale, and literally disarm the Hulk, the Jolly Green Giant’s strength and regenerative abilities prove to be too much. In the end, the Avengers fail to capture the Hulk, who’s teleported away to safety by his allies, Gamma Flight.

What do you think? Leave a Comment below and join the conversation in the ComicBook Forum!