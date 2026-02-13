New Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Mystery Gift Now Available (But It Won’t Last Long)

A new Mystery Gift in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet is now available, but it’s not going to last long. For the most part, The Pokemon Company and Game Freak have moved on from Scarlet and Violet, as support has instead shifted to the recently released Pokemon Legends: Z-A. Despite this, new giveaways for the latest mainline Pokemon games continue to come about every now and then and are always worth claiming. Now, with the Pokemon Europe Championships taking place in 2026, Game Freak has pushed out another freebie for a limited time.

The newest Pokemon that is now being handed out through Mystery Gift in Scarlet and Violet is Hisuian Typhlosion. This Pokemon was one that was featured on the winner’s team in the 2026 Pokemon Latin America Championships. This version of Hisuian Typhlosion comes with the moves Shadow Ball, Eruption, Heat Wave, and Overheat, and also boasts the Blaze ability. It arrives at level 50 as well, meaning that it’s pretty strong right out of the gate.

How to Claim This New Mystery Gift Pokemon

If you’re looking to snag this Hisuian Typhlosion for yourself, the process to obtain it is relatively simple. Upon loading into either Pokemon Scarlet or Pokemon Violet, you’ll simply have to go to the Poke Portal on the menu. From here, you’ll be able to select “Mystery Gift”, which will then prompt you to choose to obtain your gift via the internet with a code. Once you’re told to input the code, you’ll have to enter the following: EU1C26HEATWAVE. If done correctly, Hisuian Typhlosion will then be granted to you.

The biggest caveat with this Mystery Gift for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet is that, as mentioned, it’s only going to be live for a very short period of time. While some Mystery Gift codes are live for months, or even years, this offer is only going to be up for grabs for a single week and will expire on February 20th. After this time, the Hisuian Typhlosion will no longer be redeemable and you’ll instead have to obtain one through traditional means. As such, if you want to pick up this powerful Pokemon for yourself, be sure that you do so sooner rather than later.

