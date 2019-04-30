Avengers: Endgame Has Hilarious Infinity War Food Easter Egg

The team behind Avengers: Endgame made sure to pack as many Easter eggs as they could into the film’s three-hour run time, including several obscure, deep cuts. One of those includes a hilarious food-related callback to Avengers: Infinity War that eagle-eyed viewers are quick to pick up on. Heads up, very minor spoilers for Avengers: Endgame up ahead!

As the film begins to push into its second act, the team gathers around a table at the Avengers compound as they discuss how to retrieve the various Infinity Stones. While they’re discussing the Power Stone on Morag, the Hulk (Bruce Banner) can be seen eating some Hunka-Hulka Burnin’ Fudge ice cream from Ben and Jerry’s. If you think back to Infinity War, Wong (Benedict Wong) and Dr. Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) reveal the Hulk-themed ice cream is their favorite cold treat, in passing during a discussion in the Sanctum Sanctorum.

Unfortunately enough for fans, the flavors mentioned in Infinity War — and later consumed in Endgame — are fictitious and not available for purchase. With the massive box office haul Endgame has so far, however, maybe Disney will have enough to convince Ben & Jerry’s otherwise. As of the writing, the fourth Avengers flick has grossed over $1.2 billion worldwide, shattering virtually every record in its path including biggest opening weekend (both domestically and worldwide).

Avengers: Endgame and Captain Marvel are now both in theaters. Spider-Man is the last Marvel Studios movie set for release this year, scheduled to swing into theaters July 2nd.

