We Want This Emotional Avengers: Endgame Custom Funko Pop to Be Real

Even though Avengers: Endgame has only been in theaters for a few weeks, some pretty specific pieces of merchandise for the film has already been made available online. And while some of the more spoiler-heavy pieces of merchandise might not hit shelves for a while, we already know what one of the film’s epic moments might look like in action-figure form.

Obviously, spoilers for Avengers: Endgame below! Only look if you want to know!

Instagram user @funko.fuuuu recently shared their digital mock-up of a theoretical Avengers: Endgame Funko POP which recreates the moment where Tony Stark/Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.) dons the Infinity Gauntlet in the film’s epic third act. While Funko has not announced plans to make a POP of that moment, this digital custom provides a pretty awesome look at what it could look like.

The reveal of Tony wearing the Infinity Gauntlet was something that some Marvel fans have been wanting for quite some time, especially after the team lost to Thanos during Avengers: Infinity War.

“Well, Tony Stark has been making gloves for 22 films,”Avengers: Endgame co-writer Christopher Markus recently told ComicBook.com. “It is his stock and trade, along with the rest of the outfits. But there wasn’t really much doubt as to who would be able to make the thing that houses those stones, should they get them.”

Of course, Tony donning the Gauntlet has a pretty heartbreaking side effect, as he dies soon after snapping Thanos and his army to dust.

“We had the opportunity to give him the perfect retirement life, within the movie,” Avengers: Endgame co-writer Christopher Markus said in a recent interview.

“He got that already,” Avengers: Endgame co-writer Stephen McFeely added.

“That’s the life he’s been striving for,” Markus said. “Are he and Pepper going to get together? Yes. They got married, they had a kid, it was great. It’s a good death. It doesn’t feel like a tragedy. It feels like a heroic, finished life.”

Would you want to buy this Avengers: Endgame-themed Tony Stark Funko POP? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

Captain Marvel and Avengers: Endgame are both in theaters now. Spider-Man: Far From Home will land in theaters on July 2nd.

