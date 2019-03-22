The World Is in the Avengers’ Hands in New ‘Avengers: Endgame’ TV Spot

Avengers: Endgame‘s release date is nearing closer and closer, and the film’s oft-debated marketing campaign is continuing on. For those who want to get hyped about the film – without seeing too much new footage – a new TV spot might be right up your alley.

The spot debuted on Thursday night, capturing the essence of the highly-anticipated film while only containing a small bit of new footage. In between remixed clips of what has already been seen in previous trailers and teasers, Steve Rogers/Captain America (Chris Evans) can be seen talking about how the world is in the Avengers’ hands and they need to do something about it. A single other new shot can be seen in the trailer, where Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo) looks pensively in the Avengers compound.

With Endgame‘s release only a little over 30 days away, fans have been pretty eager to see how the “Infinity Saga” storyline comes to a close in the film — without having too much of the film spoiled beforehand, of course. At this point, we know that Endgame will follow the remaining Avengers in a last-ditch effort in defeating Thanos (Josh Brolin), after he snapped half of the universe to dust in Avengers: Infinity War.

“It was important for us, because we wanted, the experience we wanted to have at the end of this story was the sense of emotional completion. In terms of what the narrative was in the film,” co-director Anthony Russo previously told ComicBook.com. “And hopefully they’ll have that similar feeling…It’s serialized story-telling. The mission was to not make one long movie and get out the scissors and cut it in half. Because that’s never been the most fulfilling cinematic expression. So for us, the commitment was to try and put a beginning, middle, and end to this, and a beginning, middle, and end to that.”

“[The Infinity Stones have] been misused by people who didn’t understand their true power. And now that the real master of them, Thanos, has shown up we can see what they actually do,” co-writer Christopher Markus shared in the book Marvel’s Avengers: Infinity War – The Art of the Movie. “The problem is, as you can imagine, as you gain control over these things, your story just goes haywire because why are there ay stakes for the man who can control time, space, reality, your mind, your soul and power? He can reset as many times as it’ll take. So you have to build in a lot of bumps in the road or maybe keep one stone away from him for long enough in order for the thing to have any dramatic structure at all.”

Captain Marvel is in theaters now. It will be followed by Avengers: Endgame on April 26th, and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th.