Theater to Offer Showers and Yoga Breaks During ‘Avengers: Endgame’ 22-Movie Marvel Marathon

With officially a few weeks until Avengers: Endgame debuts in theaters, Marvel fans are doing whatever it takes to prepare for the upcoming blockbuster. If you’re among those who are considering binge-watching the Marvel Cinematic Universe in one sitting, one theater is making sure you practice some self care in the process.

The Showcase Cinema de Lux Revere in Revere, MA recently shared their plans to host the upcoming MCU marathon, which will span from Tuesday, April 23rd to Thursday, April 25th. In addition to screening every blockbuster that has factored into the MCU thus far in an XPlus setting, the theater will be offering several major imentities, including showers and yoga breaks.

Participants will have access to shower stations to clean up, yoga breaks to stretch and relax in between movies, and portable cell phone charging lockers. Marvelous meal breaks will be offered along with 22% off concessions.

If you’re interested in participating in Showcase’s marathon, a single ticket to the event costs $90, and can be purchased here. Whether or not you power through the MCU in the days leading up to Endgame, it sounds like fans should be prepared for a fulfilling conclusion to Marvel Studios‘ “Infinity Saga”.

“We wanted to bring to a conclusion a series of movies in a way that had never been done before,” Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige said in a recent interview. “Harry Potter had an ending because there were only so many books. Lord of the Rings, too. But we thought, 22 movies in, wouldn’t it be fun to bring some finality to the storyline?”

“It was important for us, because we wanted, the experience we wanted to have at the end of this story was the sense of emotional completion. In terms of what the narrative was in the film,” co-director Anthony Russo previously told ComicBook.com. “And hopefully they’ll have that similar feeling…It’s serialized story-telling. The mission was to not make one long movie and get out the scissors and cut it in half. Because that’s never been the most fulfilling cinematic expression. So for us, the commitment was to try and put a beginning, middle, and end to this, and a beginning, middle, and end to that.”

Captain Marvel is in theaters now. It will be followed by Avengers: Endgame on April 26th, and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th.