‘The Hustle’ Releases an ‘Avengers: Endgame’ Parody Trailer

Avengers: Endgame, which is just days away from making its debut, is shaping up to be one of the cinematic events of our time. And if a new trailer is any indication, some of this summer’s other upcoming films aren’t afraid to poke fun at that.

MGM recently released a new trailer for The Hustle, the heist comedy starring Anne Hathaway and Rebel Wilson that debuts later this summer. The beginning of the trailer borrows some visual cues from one of Endgame‘s previous trailers, opening with dramatic music and a black, white, and gold filter before culminating in a “The Revengers” title card being turned into dust.

While The Hustle and Endgame might be on completely different scales, the self-aware motif in the trailer is pretty amusing, especially as hype for Endgame continues to reach a fever pitch. The film is expected to be a culmination of the Marvel Cinematic Universe thus far, while also plunging the decade-long franchise into a whole new era.

“We wanted to bring to a conclusion a series of movies in a way that had never been done before,” Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige explained in a previous interview. “Harry Potter had an ending because there were only so many books. Lord of the Rings, too. But we thought, 22 movies in, wouldn’t it be fun to bring some finality to the storyline?”

“My brother [Anthony Russo] and I are really committed to emotional stakes, and emotion requires story real estate,” co-director Joe Russo explained in a recent interview. “When you have a sprawling plot with a lot of characters and emotional stakes, it requires time to breathe emotionally. On the scale, you’re just going to wind up at a certain run time. We’ve been really hard on the film. We don’t like excessive run times; it’s just very difficult wrapping up 10 years of storytelling.”

