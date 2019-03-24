War Machine Looks Incredible in Best Look at ‘Avengers: Endgame’ New Costumes

Details about Avengers: Endgame are gradually beginning to come to light after last week’s trailer release, with Marvel fans eager to see how the remaining heroes defeat Thanos. Thankfully, a new piece of promotional art is here to highlight what the team will be wearing for part of the journey.

A new piece of Endgame promo art has made its way online, which showcases several of the heroes in their grey, white, and red costumes. In addition to just clearly showcasing the costumes – as opposed to the sporadic shots of the team wearing them in the trailer – the art reveals some awesome new armor worn by James “Rhodey” Rhodes/War Machine (Don Cheadle).

While there had been a small look at Rhodey’s new duds in Endgame‘s Super Bowl TV spot, the promo art showcases what his full duds will really look like. And for fans of the character, that’s probably a pretty positive thing, seeing as Rhodey was initially set to have more costumes in his last MCU appearance.

“Originally, Rhodey was going to have two different armors in this movie. And then this ultimately got narrowed down to one armor, so the best elements in both armors were combined into one,” concept illustrator Phil Saunders explained in The Art of Avengers: Infinity War book. “We really wanted to give him a much more advanced look than what he had had in the previous movie to keep up a little bit with the leap from the Mark 47 to Mark 50 for Iron Man. So I went with a much more sophisticated stealth geometry and breakup of the form language. I also gave him a far more extensive package of weaponry than he had ever previously had.”

Of course, Rhodey’s role in both Infinity War and Endgame has some interesting baggage behind it, seeing as he was severely injured in the fight of Captain America: Civil War. While Rhodey might be working alongside a lot of “Team Cap” in both films, Cheadle has previously hinted at the subtext of it all.

“I think it’s something that he’s fighting to put behind him,” Cheadle said in a visit to Infinity War‘s set. “But absolutely, it creeps up. There’s innuendo. There’s shots taken. There’s things said. Don’t want certain people behind me. I’m gonna keep a eye on everybody, I wanna keep that jewel in front of me, not behind me. So yeah, I think he’s, like I said, I think he’s negotiating this reunion and his rejoining this team.”

“I think at the end of the day that division was not something that was really fomented by the characters in the movie,” Cheadle continued. “There were outside pressures that created that division. And they ultimately want to be back together. So, I think that Tony who has yet to make an appearance so I imagine that he’s understanding of it.”

Captain Marvel is in theaters now. It will be followed by Avengers: Endgame on April 26th, and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th.