Marvel Changes ‘Avengers: Endgame’ Poster to Add Danai Gurira’s Name

After releasing the new trailer for Avengers: Endgame early Thursday morning, Marvel Studios unveiled the official poster for the film, which features all of the major characters still alive after the snap. In addition to the previous Avengers, this included the likes of Brie Larson’s Captain Marvel and Danai Gurira’s Okoye, the loyal Wakandan general. The poster quickly received some backlash online because, despite Gurira’s inclusion in the image, her name wasn’t billed at the top alongside the film’s other stars. However, after the issue was brought to Marvel’s attention, the studio released a new version of the poster, fixing the initial mistake.

Just a few hours after the first poster was released, the Marvel Studios Twitter account shared the updated version, along with a message that the mistake should’ve never happened in the first place.

“She should have been up there all this time,” Marvel wrote in the tweet. “Check out the official Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Endgame poster.”

She should have been up there all this time. Check out the official Marvel Studios’ #AvengersEndgame poster. @DanaiGurira #WakandaForever pic.twitter.com/5V1veWMxlz — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) March 14, 2019

Now, Gurira’s name is listed at the top of the poster along with every other star. She can be found towards the end of the list, between Karen Gillan and Bradley Cooper.

While we now know that Okoye will officially be in the movie in some capacity, she has yet to be included in any of the film’s trailers or teasers. Much of the focus has been on the original six Avengers, along with characters like Ant-Man, Rocket Raccoon, and War Machine. Captain Marvel just made her debut in this new trailer, but that was likely because Marvel was waiting for her solo film to hit theaters first.

Okoye has also been absent from all of the leaked promotional photos and toy boxes. Even though we have long known that the character survived the Snap, no one was quite sure whether or not she would play a significant part in the film. The poster finally changes things a bit.

Avengers: Endgame hits theaters on April 26th.

