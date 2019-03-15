‘Avengers: Endgame’ Fan Poster Hilariously Reveals the New Threat the Team Is Looking At

Almost every element of today’s Avengers: Endgame updates has been analyzed and picked apart on social media, and a new fan-made poster puts an amusing twist on that.

BossLogic recently shared a new piece on his social media, which imagines the offscreen character that Earth’s Mightiest Heroes are looking towards. Probably unsurprisingly, the character is Goose, the feline friend who became a scene-stealer in Captain Marvel.

Many people on here asking me who are they all looking at? obviously it’s the new threat……….😅 #AvengersEndgame for real tho, we ain’t ready for what @Russo_Brothers have in store 👀 pic.twitter.com/LJmwRg2Hfb — BossLogic (@Bosslogic) March 14, 2019

As BossLogic jokes in the photo’s caption, Goose could very well be the “new threat” that some have speculated could factor into the film. Which, if you’ve seen Captain Marvel, might not seem completely out of the cards.

Considering the way that Goose’s story wrapped up in Captain Marvel, it certainly doesn’t seem impossible that the character could still be kicking around (if they survived the Snap, that is).

“Kind of hard to say,” Captain Marvel‘s Samuel L. Jackson explained in a recent interview. “He could be at Fury’s house somewhere. We haven’t seen him since [Captain Marvel], and there have been a lot of movies between that time and this one. So he could be at Fury’s house. He could be at Fury’s mum’s house.”

Even if Goose doesn’t make an appearance in Endgame, the film is expected to have some interesting connections to its recent MCU predecessors.

“Put yourself in our positions two years ago,” co-writer Stephen McFeely said in an interview last year. “We’re looking at a blank wall, and it says Avengers 3, Ant-Man and [the] Wasp, Captain Marvel, Avengers 4. So there are four big shoeboxes, and we’re responsible for the bookends. As we’re going through deciding what we want to do, we have these two shoeboxes in the middle that you can either look at as burdens or opportunities.”

“My hope is the conversation you and I will have a year from now, you’ll have a sense of the choices we’ve made over the course of an entire year of Marvel movies,” McFeely added. “There’s a relationship between them all.”

Captain Marvel is in theaters now. It will be followed by Avengers: Endgame on April 26th, and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th.