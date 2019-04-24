Here Is Where Brie Larson and Scarlett Johansson Got Their Infinity Gauntlet Jewelry

Stars from all across the Marvel Cinematic Universe got dressed to the nines at last night’s Avengers: Endgame premiere. But based off of social media, it’s safe to say that the accessory choices of two of the film’s stars caught quite a lot of (well-deserved) attention.

Both Captain Marvel actress Brie Larson and Black Widow actress Scarlett Johansson incorporated Endgame-themed jewelry into their red carpet looks, with both actresses wearing bracelets and rings that channel the Infinity Gauntlet. But for those who are looking to wear those same accessories, you might be out of luck, as Vogue is reporting that both pieces were custom-made (although a much cheaper alternative was sold in conjunction with Avengers: Infinity War last year).

Videos by ComicBook.com

Johansson’s jewelry, which was a five-ring set chained together with a gold bracelet, was reportedly a one-of-a-kind Sonia Boyajian piece commissioned by stylist Molly Dickson.

Meanwhile, Larson’s set of rings and a cuff were reportedly commissioned by stylist Samanta McMillian, with the bracelet being made by Irene Neuwirth.

View this post on Instagram Snapped A post shared by Brie (@brielarson) on Apr 22, 2019 at 10:56pm PDT

Going into Endgame, the Infinity Gauntlet is expected to pose a complicated challenge to the remaining Avengers, now that Thanos utilized it to turn half the universe to dust.

“[The Stones have] been misused by people who didn’t understand their true power. And now that the real master of them, Thanos, has shown up we can see what they actually do,” co-writer Christopher Markus shared in the book Marvel’s Avengers: Infinity War – The Art of the Movie. “The problem is, as you can imagine, as you gain control over these things, your story just goes haywire because why are there ay stakes for the man who can control time, space, reality, your mind, your soul and power? He can reset as many times as it’ll take. So you have to build in a lot of bumps in the road or maybe keep one stone away from him for long enough in order for the thing to have any dramatic structure at all.”

Captain Marvel is in theaters now. It will be followed by Avengers: Endgame on April 26th, and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th.