‘Avengers: Endgame’ Fans Are Loving ‘Thor: Ragnarok’ Director Taika Waititi’s Suit

The world premiere of Avengers: Endgame is currently going on in Los Angeles, bringing together talent from all across the Marvel Cinematic Universe and beyond. And if the response on social media is any indication, one fan favorite’s wardrobe might have stolen the show.
Taika Waititi, who directed Thor: Ragnarok and also plays Korg, was among those who attended the Endgame premiere on Monday evening. As social media quickly noticed, Waititi came to the event sporting a very snazzy light purple suit.
Just a little live entertainment with @TaikaWaititi… #AvengersEndgame pic.twitter.com/ixKARCtQOY— Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) April 23, 2019
The suit has garnered quite a lot of attention on social media, with Marvel fans really enjoying the aesthetic that Waititi brought to the premiere. Here are some of our favorite reactions about Taika Waititi‘s Avengers: Endgame premiere suit.
SAME
TAIKA WEARING A PURPLE SUIT— rae 1 // spoiler-free (@purelysteve) April 23, 2019
#Aesthetic
HELLOOOOOO TAIKA. Your suit is like my favorite nail polish color.— dottie apple 🥰💋💓 (@dottieapplesez) April 23, 2019
Not Enough !!!!
TAIKA!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! in a lavender suit!— This Dancing Heart (@thisdancinghart) April 22, 2019
We Don’t Blame You
New sexuality: Taika Waititi in a PURPLE SUIT #AvengersEndgame pic.twitter.com/hASEfn3V5X— Rachel Paige (@rachmeetsworld) April 23, 2019
Only Him
taika wearing a thanos/pastel purple suit i love him— kysh (@filmsnshit) April 23, 2019
#SHOOK
TAIKA BB OMG HIS SUIT IS PRECIOUS— Kale | 4 days//spoiler free (@scottie_thottie) April 23, 2019
Inspirational
TAIKA OUT HERE IN THAT PERIWINKLE SUIT LOOKING GOOD LIVING HIS BEST LIFE— katie🌻 (@capmadden) April 23, 2019
Is This “The Dress” All Over Again?
WHY DOES TAIKA’S SUIT LOOK BLUE WHO LIED TO ME— 🚀Akilah || GOT Spoilers!!! 🚀 (@takilah805) April 23, 2019
Us Too
HONESTLY I AM LIVING FOR TAIKA’S SUIT #AvengersEndgame— trish [no spoilers] ♡ (@chasmitam) April 23, 2019
Happy Easter
Taika Waititi in a lilac suit, suddenly I have a religion— Danielle (@TheDanimagus) April 23, 2019