‘Avengers: Endgame’: Chris Pratt & Katherine Schwarzenegger Make Red Carpet Debut

Last night’s world premiere of Avengers: Endgame brought quite a lot of firsts for the Marvel Cinematic Universe — including the first red carpet appearance of one noteworthy couple.

Chris Pratt, who plays the MCU’s version of Peter Quill/Star-Lord, walked the Endgame red carpet alongside his fiancee, Katherine Schwarzenegger. This marked the first time that this couple, who publicly announced their engagement in January, have appeared on a red carpet together.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Pratt and Schwarzenegger began dating in June of 2018, and sources have said that the couple have a pretty serious bond.

“They’re both serious about the relationship and hopeful for the future,” one source close to Pratt and Schwarzenegger told People.com about the relationship. “Chris doesn’t just date to date, and neither does Katherine. She’s very excited.”

As Pratt revealed earlier this year, popping the question had an interesting extra layer to it, as he decided to ask Schwarzenegger’s father – actor and former California governor Arnold Schwarzenegger – for his blessing.

“Well, you know, I think any person who appreciates a tradition and asks a father for his daughter’s hand in marriage.” Pratt explained in February. “It’s inevitably going to be something that makes you a little nervous, but that’s sort of the beauty of it, you know?”

This engagement to Schwarzenegger marking the Marvel star’s first relationship since divorcing Anna Faris. In August 2017, Pratt and ex-wife Anna Faris announced that they were separating after nearly nine years of marriage. The divorce was finalized in November, and the two will continue to co-parent their son, Jack, who is now six years old. In the divorce, Pratt and Faris agreed to live within a five-mile radius of one another until Jack completes the sixth grade.

What do you think of Pratt and Schwarzenegger making their red carpet debut? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

Captain Marvel is in theaters now. It will be followed by Avengers: Endgame on April 26th, and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th.