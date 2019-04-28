Avengers: Endgame: First Look at Pepper Potts in Costume Released by Marvel

Now that Avengers: Endgame has officially arrived in theaters, fans get to see if certain teases and fan theories actually became canon. And if you’re among those who have been hoping for Pepper Potts (Gwyneth Paltrow) to suit up as Rescue, a recently-released TV spot has your answer.

Spoilers for Avengers: Endgame below! Only look if you want to know!

Following the film’s theatrical release this weekend, the TV spot showcases the first official online look at Pepper’s Rescue costume in action. The footage shows Pepper inside of the suit looking at its display, as well as her fighting alongside Tony Stark/Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.).

Marvel Studios’ #AvengersEndgame is the #1 box office opening of all time. See the film in theaters now, get tickets: https://t.co/h90aWvzX1D #DontSpoilTheEndgame pic.twitter.com/3pJpAiAHCz — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) April 28, 2019

Although some fans will probably be surprised by the Rescue reveal, there is an ironic connotation to this official reveal, as it was one of the earliest details that accidentally surfaced about the film. In late 2017, Paltrow first sparked the theory when she posted photos from Endgame‘s set of her wearing a motion capture suit, and subsequent toy leaks and other posts from the actress seemed to point at it happening.

While we won’t get too into how the Rescue suit factors into Endgame‘s narrative, it has a slightly-bittersweet connotation to it, as Paltrow has said that she is essentially retired from the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

“I mean, I’m a bit old to be in a suit and all that at this point,” Paltrow said in February of this year. “I feel very lucky that I did it, because I actually got talked into it. I was friends with [Iron Man director] Jon Favreau. It was such a wonderful experience making the first Iron Man and then to watch how important it has become to fans.”

“I feel honored to be a part of something that people are so passionate about,” she said. “Of course, if they said, ‘Can you come back for a day?,’ I will always be there if they need me.”

Captain Marvel and Avengers: Endgame are in theaters now. Spider-Man: Far From Home will land in theaters on July 2nd.