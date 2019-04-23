‘Avengers: Endgame’: Tessa Thompson Wants Valkyrie to Spoon Thor and Captain Marvel

Avengers: Endgame is expected to bring a wide array of unexpected character groupings into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. When it comes to one potential “triangle” between three of the film’s characters, it seems like anything is possible.

In an interview with Variety during Endgame‘s world premiere, Tessa Thompson spoke about the shipping conversations that have surrounded her character Valkyrie, Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel (Brie Larson) and Thor (Chris Hemsworth). As Thompson put it, she’d be more than willing for the pair’s dynamic to not be a love triangle, but rather a sort of “communal spoon”.

“I hear on the Internet there’s been a lot of triangular conversations around Captain Marvel, Valkyrie, and Thor, and I think a communal spoon — just a spoon between friends that are hard-working would be a nice thing.” Thompson explained.

“It could be polyamorous, why not? A thruple,” Thompson continued. “With Thor in the baby spoon. It’s like there’s Valkyrie, Captain Marvel, and then whoever’s sort of holding him, is what I’m thinking.”

For a lot of Valkyrie fans, this will probably be a welcome surprise, as many have been clamoring for Thompson’s iteration of the character to be canonically bisexual. While a scene ultimately cut from Thor: Ragnarok was supposed to hint at as much, Thompson has indicated that she continues to champion the character being portrayed accurately.

“In the canon, [Valkyrie] is bisexual. You see her with women and men, so that was my intention in playing her,” Thompson revealed. “Obviously, at the forefront of most of these stories is not typically their romantic life. They have big stakes, like saving the world, so that tends to sort of trump.”

“Captain Marvel just broke the ceiling off and dissipated myths about what women can do in these spaces and society,” Thompson added. “So it feels like we are really entering a new phase of Marvel. So this night is about celebrating more than just this film… [Stan Lee’s] vision is the idea: what makes you different is actually your superpower. And when we’re living inside of a robust time to be able to say to people that they can love who they want to love, they can be who they want to be. It’s perfect to include those narratives inside of this world.”

