Avengers: Endgame Director Addresses If Vision Is Dead or Alive

Avengers: Endgame has been in theaters for a little over a week now, giving fans a pretty epic look at what the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe has in store. But when it comes to one of the franchise’s more ambiguous endgames, it sounds like things might be a little complicated.

During An Evening with Joe Russo, a live Q&A hosted by ComicBook.com’s Brandon Davis live from Russo’s Los Angeles-based restaurant Duello, Joe Russo was asked about the fates of those whose deaths were not ultimately tied to Thanos’ Snap. With regards to Vision (Paul Bettany), who was ultimately killed by Thanos in an attempt to get the Mind Stone, Russo hinted that there are no immediate plans for that death to be reversed.

“Vision? He’s dead as far as I know,” Russo explained.

As those who have seen Infinity War know, Vision’s onscreen deaths are both pretty heartbreaking, and end up being one of the few moments that doesn’t get an immediate payoff within the narrative of Endgame.

“One of the most tragic moments in the movie, one of our favorite moments of the movie of course is when she has to take his life in order to stop Thanos from getting the stone by destroying the stone that’s in his head,” Antony Russo said last year. “And to watch those two characters approach that moment in the way that they did, really one of the most inspiring parts of the story for us.”

“Paul Bettany has always said he thinks about Vision as his primary motivation is just someone who’s seeking to understand humanity and I think that with that final gesture Vision really achieved full humanity,” Russo said.

Of course, there is an added wrinkle to Russo’s ambiguity, considering the fact that Bettany is expected to reprise his role in Disney+’s WandaVision miniseries. The series’ place in the MCU timeline has yet to really be announced, meaning there’s no telling if it’s set before or after the events of Infinity War and Endgame.

“We like to take big swings at Marvel Studios … this story is definitely something unexpected and surprising, as well as something we can only do in a longform series,” Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige said during a recent Disney+ presentation. “Most exciting to us is that in addition to the films available on the platform, Marvel will be creating original series just for Disney+.”

“Over the course of the 23 films, we’ve pulled together a roster of amazing actors and talented filmmakers, and we’re excited to continue to work with these individuals to tell new, longform stories in ways that we’ve never done before. These shows will be on the same level of quality that you’ve come to expect from Marvel Studios, and we’ll be taking advantage of that creative freedom that Disney+ offers exploring the MCU, the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with our favorite characters over multiple episodes. These will be both new and continuing stories, and one of the things we’re most excited about, is that these will be major storylines set in the MCU with ramifications that will be felt both through the other Disney+ series we’re producing and our features on the big screen.”

