Someone Recreated The ‘Avengers: Endgame’ Trailer Using ‘Spongebob Squarepants’ Clips

The most recent trailer for Avengers: Endgame was enough to send chills down the spines of Marvel Cinematic Universe fans everywhere. Now, that mysterious and thrilling trailer has been remade, using clips from SpongeBob Squarepants in what looks like the last stand for Bikini Bottom. Who knew the Nickelodeon cartoon could get so grim?

The trailer, edited together in the video above by YouTube user Ryan Dopp, pulls clips from several seasons of SpongeBob Squarepants and from the SpongeBob movies to create a threat to Bikini Bottom like no other. When everyone’s favorite underwater destination is left in ruin, the world turns to SpongeBob, the animated sea barnacle who was left disrespected in the form under-use at the most recent Super Bowl. Still, he is willing to step up and be the hero the world needs.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Through the series of clips, SpongeBob enlists the help of Patrick Star, Sandy Cheeks, Mermaid Man, Barnacle Boy, and other Bikini Bottom residents to save the world.

Where the Avengers: Endgame trailer had Captain Marvel meeting Thor for what appears to be the first time, the SpongeBob: Endgame trailer introduces the titular hero to David Hasselhoff. It’s the only live-action clip in the trailer aside from the Avengers: Endgame shot edited to feature a cut out of SpongeBob in the place of Tony Stark aboard the Benetar ship.

This is the stuff childhood dreams are made of. Which Avenger would SpongeBob be? Which one is Patrick? Answer these important questions in the comment section and watch out, Thanos!

Captain Marvel is in theaters now. It will be followed by Avengers: Endgame on April 26th and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5.