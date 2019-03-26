‘Avengers: Endgame’ Star Paul Rudd Reveals Why He Doesn’t Age

Even though he’s now known for his role as Ant-Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, one of Paul Rudd‘s first major roles came over two decades ago in the teen comedy classic Clueless. But in the years since that movie premiered in 1995, it doesn’t look like Rudd has aged a day.

Rudd himself addressed his seeming immortality this past weekend while appearing at a reunion for Clueless at Chicago Comic and Entertainment Expo, AKA C2E2. Alongside Alicia Silverstone, Donald Faison, and Brecken Meyer, Rudd was asked how he looks so young.

“I’m 80 years old on the inside,” Rudd said before pointing to his chest, “In here, pure darkness — and a little moisturizer.”

Rudd was older than most of his co-stars when he filmed the movie and compared himself to an Oscar-winning actor.

“You know how in Dazed and Confused Matthew McConaughey looks older than the rest?”

People constantly joke with Rudd about his youthful appearance, including his Avengers: Endgame co-star Mark Ruffalo. Hopefully he’s as spry as he looks, because Ant-Man will need every trick in the book in order to win in the fight against Thanos.

While speaking with ComicBook.com last year, Rudd talked about joining the team in Avengers: Endgame and the experience he had on the set of the big Marvel movie.

“Well, you know, again, it’s a bit of a surreal feeling,” Rudd said, referring to his time with the casts of Avengers: Endgame as well as Captain America: Civil War. “Also, we’re filming everything kind of on the same place. Just even in passing, it’s like, ‘Oh, hey Benedict.’ Yeah, it’s cool. It feels a little bit like you’re a part of something, and part of a group, and it’s nice. Everybody’s very cool, very nice, but it’s just still so surreal to me.”

Many people are eager to learn the secrets of the new film, but Rudd has been left in the dark about Avengers: Endgame.

“I knew some things,” Rudd said. “I know some things. Also, understanding, being one of the writers, I have to know certain things anyway. But there are also things that I don’t know, that people are like, ‘Oh, Marvel’s very good at kind of keeping secrets from the public.’ Well, you know what? They’re also pretty good at keeping secrets from their employees!”

Avengers: Endgame premieres in theaters on April 26th.

