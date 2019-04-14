‘Avengers: Endgame’ Stars Share Their Superhero Costume Struggles

Avengers: Endgame stars Brie Larson, Paul Rudd, and Danai Gurira admit superhero wear is a challenge.

“One of the things I didn’t like about my costume is that the leather and everything else make it really hard if I have an itch on my back [laughs] and want to scratch it,” Ant-Man star Rudd told Inquirer.

Worse, Rudd added, “I remember having to go around to people and have them punch me in the back really hard to get rid of an itch. With the kind of suit I had, I couldn’t do it. And it gets hot. We are sometimes shooting outside. The suit material doesn’t breathe very well.”

Later Ant-Man costumes better accommodated a fortunate Rudd by incorporating magnets in the fly. “We figured this out,” Rudd said. “The first Ant-Man costume had buttons, but there are magnets in the fly in the second one. I lucked out there [laughs].”

For Larson, the Captain Marvel star has trouble lifting her arms beyond shoulder length, “which is a problem.”

“It’s frustrating. It also takes me 30 minutes and four people to be able to go to the bathroom,” Larson said with a laugh. “So it trains your brain, too, when you are wearing that suit every day.”

But Larson, who underwent a vigorous training program and committed to performing many of her own stunts, appreciates the built-in protection.

“But I do love the way that suit looks. I love that I am completely covered and it allows me to be able to be protected. Because I did a lot of my own stunts, a lot of the knee pads and stuff are pretty practical,” she said.

“They told me that on a first movie, you end up working out a lot of the kinks of the suit. You can’t foresee what you are going to do in the movie and what the problems are going to be until you are working in the suit.

“So you learn about this whole other world of these craftsmen who made these suits. It took at least 40 people to make mine. I think it was 600 hours to make one.”

And for Gurira, whose Wakandan warrior Okoye sports battle armor in Black Panther, her costume “had many parts to it.”

“So in between takes, I could take some parts off and they would just hang from my chest. I didn’t care what that looked like. I was quite happy to just be able to get that release any time I needed it,” she said.

“At the same time, I loved the suit. I loved how [Academy Award-winning costume designer] Ruth Carter did an amazing job and everything was specific to different parts of the [African] continent.”

Avengers: Endgame opens April 26.

