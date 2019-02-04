‘Avengers: Endgame’: Snapped Heroes Didn’t Get the New Trailer on Social Media Pages

Marvel Studios dropped a new, devastating Avengers: Endgame trailer during tonight’s Super Bowl LIII and while the trailer drove home just how much Thanos’ snap changed the world, it was something that Marvel did in terms of sharing the trailer online that put a fine point on it: it wasn’t shared to the social media pages of any hero who was snapped in Infinity War.

Soon after the trailer aired during CBS’ broadcast of the game between the New England Patriots and the Los Angeles Rams, Marvel posted the trailer to its various social media accounts, but an interesting pattern emerged. Accounts for Captain America, Ant-Man, the Hulk, even Thor all had pinned tweets sharing the trailer while those for Black Panther and Spider-Man did not. Neither did Doctor Strange.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The difference? Black Panther and Spider-Man were both heroes dusted when Thanos snapped his fingers in Infinity War. The one exception — if you can consider it one — is the Guardians of the Galaxy, but considering that Rocket survived, it does make sense that that account would receive the trailer.

The choice as to which social media accounts the trailer was shared to is just another way Marvel is illuminating the huge impact The Decimation had on the Marvel Cinematic Universe. It’s something that the trailer itself also points out, featuring glimpses of the surviving heroes trying to cope in a world so drastically and horrifyingly changed. In the trailer, Captain America/Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) is seen in a support group for those trying to process how to move on after the snap while there are other scenes that visually drive home the devastation. In one shot, Staten Island is seen surrounded by numerous boats and tents in what could be evidence that the area is being used as a refugee camp of sorts while another shows a largely abandoned Citi Field, its parking lot roughly half full of cars, their drivers presumably disappeared.

Even with this interesting approach to the trailer, details of Avengers: Endgame are being kept a carefully-guarded secret, though directors Anthony Russo and Joe Russo have opened up about how they approached the film in a previous interview with ComicBook.com

“You can’t chase bigger because you get yourself into trouble,” Joe Russo said. “What you can chase is storytelling. So, everything for us is based on the story. Obviously, this is larger in scale than Civil War because we have more than double the amount of characters in it, and it’s Thanos and it’s cosmic. The stakes are the universe. You can’t get much bigger than that.”

Avengers: Infinity War is now available on home video. Upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Captain Marvel on March 8th, Avengers: Endgame on April 26th and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th.