‘Avengers: Endgame’ Super Bowl Trailer Shows Hawkeye Rejoining the Team

The just-released Avengers: Endgame Super Bowl spot appears to show Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner) rejoining Earth’s mightiest heroes after retiring from the team before Avengers: Infinity War.

Barton, who was revealed in the first Endgame trailer to be operating independently as a costumed vigilante, can be spotted in the final seconds of the big game spot trailing Captain America (Chris Evans), Thor (Chris Hemsworth), Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson), Rocket Raccoon (Bradley Cooper), Ant-Man (Paul Rudd) and War Machine (Don Cheadle).

Videos by ComicBook.com

Renner famously sat out Infinity War as result of Hawkeye‘s actions in Captain America: Civil War, where the bowman defied the government-imposed Sokovia Accords to lend Captain America and company a much-needed assist — actions that left him jailed by Team Iron Man, under the charge of fraction leader Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr).

The family man then opted for house arrest after having finally officially retired from the game as a S.H.I.E.L.D. agent-turned-Avenger.

Barton’s taking on a new costumed identity — complete with new hairstyle — hints the Barton family fell victim to the snap enacted by Thanos (Josh Brolin) that wiped out fifty percent of all life in the universe, unleashing the vengeful Ronin.

Sitting out the preceding film was “one of the best things that ever happened to Hawkeye,” Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige told io9 in April.

“We [at Marvel] love Hawkeye. There are big, big story things coming up for Hawkeye and Jeremy Renner is as strong an actor as anyone in the MCU and awesome as this character,” Feige said.

“But ‘the guy with the bow and arrow jokes,’ right? There are a lot of ‘guy with bow and arrow jokes.’ He even makes ‘guy with a bow and arrow’ jokes in some of the movies. So I love that people go from ‘Oh, Hawkeye is just lucky to be there,’ to ‘Oh, where is he? He’s not there? What’s going to happen? We need Hawkeye. We want more Hawkeye.’ I love it. It’s the best.”

Avengers: Endgame releases April 26.