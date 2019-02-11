‘Avengers: Endgame’ Synopsis Calls on Captain Marvel for Help

Fans are curious to find out how Earth’s Mightiest Heroes will right the wrongs Thanos inflicted on the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and we’ll finally find out when Avengers: Endgame premieres later this year.

But they’ll need a lot of help, and a new synopsis reveals they’ll have to recruit Captain Marvel to get it. The new film description comes from theater chain Vue, which sheds some light on the events of Avengers: Endgame:

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Following the devastating events caused by Thanos in Avengers: Infinity War, the remaining members of earth’s mightiest team of heroes must use all their power to defeat the Titan god. Starring Scarlett Johansson, Josh Brolin, Robert Downey Jr, Chris Evans, and Chris Hemsworth, Avengers: Endgame is over a decade in the making but certainly worth the wait.

“Things on earth are looking dismal. After the power of the infinity stones decimated half of the population, Thanos (Josh Brolin) has taken up the mantle as ruler of the universe, leaving the Avengers in ruin.

“The demi-god will only expand upon his tyrannical rule – unless someone manages to stop him. So, with no time to mourn their losses, Black Widow (Scarlet Johansson), Thor (Chris Hemsworth), Captain America (Chris Evans), and Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo) must remain resilient and rally the remaining members of earth’s mightiest heroes – and call on the services of Captain Marvel (Brie Larson).

“Together, they must to figure out a way to bring back their vanquished allies and defeat the Mad Titan, or suffer a hopeless existence…

“Scarlett Johansson (Isle of Dogs), Josh Brolin (Deadpool 2), Robert Downey Jr (Spider-Man: Homecoming), Chris Evans (Gifted), and Chris Hemsworth (Bad Times at the El Royale) star in Avengers: Endgame, the final chapter in a culmination of a decade of Marvel blockbusters, and one not to be missed.”

Directors Joe and Anthony Russo addressed the challenge of introducing Carol Danvers into the MCU, which will come after her solo film debut in Captain Marvel.

“It’s always a concern of ours about overpowering characters, because the reason that people relate to these characters is their humanity, and that they’re flawed,” said Joe. “And the reason we love working so much with Captain America was that he was limited, and his heart was his superpower, you know? So we’re all acutely aware of the dangers of having an overly powerful character. [But] we like sensitive storytelling, so… we found a thoughtful way through it.”

Avengers: Endgame premieres in theaters on April 26th.