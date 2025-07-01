Black Panther TV Series’ First Trailer Released by Marvel

The MCU is returning to Wakanda in a brand new TV series, and after the show went missing in action for a while, it is finally set to become a reality. Marvel Entertainment has now released an official sneak peek at the new Black Panther series, which is titled Eyes of Wakanda, and as you can see in the new footage below, the series is set to explore a host of different characters throughout Wakandan history, discovering new secrets and hidden motivations along the way. You can check out the new trailer in the video below.

The Hatut Zaraze (which translates to Dogs of War) is a special division of Wakanda that focuses on spy craft and espionage, and fans will get to see them operate at different points in time throughout the series. The story actually begins in the Bronze Age, which starts a grand adventure that will also unearth a few secrets along the way, according to the trailer’s narration. As the footage plays, the narration says, “Wakanda is a kingdom of many secrets”, spotlighting a host of warriors that fans will get to know over the course of the show.

Eyes of Wakanda showrunner and director Todd Harris teased a bit of what fans can expect from the series in a previous interview with Entertainment Weekly, and those who love a bit of James Bond and spy hijinks mixed in with impactful lore and history are going to be over the moon.

“I really liked the idea of everyone’s view of history,” Harris said. “The story starts off during the end of the Western Bronze Age, and that spark sets off this giant spy-espionage story that reverberates through time…. You get Wakanda-grade James Bond, and sometimes a Jane Bond, with the backdrop of all the awesomeness that is Wakanda.”

“The story is about the Hatut Zaraze, which translates as ‘Dogs of War’ in the Wakandan language, a spy division tasked with recovering Vibranium artifacts from Wakanda’s enemies, Harris said. “When an inciting incident releases some of these things into the wild, they’ve got to, in a very hush-hush kind of way, make sure that these things don’t turn into a bigger problem. We saw what happened when one disc got into the hands of one Super Soldier — it changed the course of the world.” You can find the official description for Eyes of Wakanda below.

“Marvel Animation’s new action-adventure series ‘Eyes of Wakanda’ follows the adventures of brave Wakandan warriors throughout history. In this globe-trotting adventure, the heroes must carry out dangerous missions to retrieve Vibranium artifacts from the enemies of Wakanda. They are the Hatut Zaraze and this is their story.”

Eyes of Wakanda is executive produced by Ryan Coogler, Brad Winderbaum, Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Zinzi Coogler, Sev Ohanian, Kalia King, Todd Harris, and Dana Vasquez-Eberhardt. Harris is also the director of the series, which will feature a stacked cast that includes Winnie Harlow, Cress Williams, Patricia Belcher, Larry Herron, Adam Gold, Lynn Whitfield, Jacques Colimon, Jona Xiao, Isaac Robinson-Smith, Gary Anthony Williams, Zeke Alton, Steve Toussaint, and Anika Noni Rose.

Eyes of Wakanda will debut on Disney+ on August 6th.

What do you think of Eyes of Wakanda? Let us know in the comments, and you can talk all things Marvel and animation with me on Bluesky @knightofoa!