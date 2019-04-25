Teacher’s Note About Avengers: Endgame Spoilers Goes Viral

One teacher is taking a stand against Avengers: Endgame spoilers. A teacher who is also a big fan of Marvel had to delay his viewing of Avengers: Endgame. To make sure none of his students spoiled the film, he put up a sign with a note forbidding students from talking about the movie. A student shared that sign and it went viral on social media. The sign reads.

"DEAREST STUDENTS: My little brother is in Tampa on a business trip. I am waiting until he gets back to see Avengers: Endgame. That will be Wednesday night at the SOONEST. DO NOT discuss ANYTHING about it anywhere near my classroom UNTIL THIS SIGN COMES DOWN. Yu know how much I love Marvel Comics. So help me Jeebus, if any one of you spoils a single frame off this movie for me, I promise I will make you wish that Thanos snapped your narrow a**."

The sign is reminiscent of the statement released by Avengers: Endgame directors Joe and Anthony Russo. Their message implored fans not to spoil the Endgame.

My teacher is so serious he just had to make note of it😂#AvengersEndGame pic.twitter.com/ghoNheDIIW — Kamilious🤩 (@kamiilious) April 26, 2019

"To the greatest fans in the world,

This is it. This is the end. The end of an unprecedented narrative mosaic spanning eleven years and eleven franchises.

For all of you who have been on this journey with us since the very beginning, sharing every high and low with your family, your friends, your classmates, your co-workers. Investing so deeply in every character and storyline. Laughing. Cheering Shedding tears. Giving so freely of your thoughts and emotions in spirited dialogue, theories, fan art, and fan fiction. Please know that the two of us, along with everyone involved in Endgame, have worked tirelessly for the last three years with the sole intention of delivering a surprising and emotionally powerful conclusion to the Infinity Saga.

Because so many of you have invested your time, your hearts, and your souls into these stories, we're once again asking for your help.

When you see Endgame in the coming weeks, please don't spoil it for others, the same way you wouldn't want it spoiled for you.

Remember, Thanos still demands your silence.

As always, good luck and happy viewing…

The Russo Brothers

#DontSpoilTheEndgame"

What do you think of this teacher's anti-spoiler note? Let us know how you feel about it in the comments.

Avengers: Endgame is now playing in theaters. Captain Marvel is also still playing in theaters. Upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th.

