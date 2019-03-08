‘Avengers: Endgame’ – Did ‘Fortnite’ Spoil Thanos’ New Armor?

Fortnite capitalized on the breakout success of Avengers: Infinity War by offering players a limited time special event, which saw Thanos and his Infinity Gauntlet adapted into a special version of “Tag” for the game. Needless to say, the Thanos version of Fortnite was a major success – but as it turns out, it may have also been a huge Avengers: Endgame spoiler!

As you can see in the reddit post above, fans have begun to notice a lot of similarity between the armor Thanos wears in Fortnite, and the armor The Mad Titan is seen wearing in some tie-in promo art and merchandise for Avengers: Endgame. The running theory now with some fans is that Fortnite‘s designers got a hold of designs for Thanos that hadn’t been used yet, but soon will be in Endgame. Meanwhile, other fans argue that the Fortnite armor is exactly the same one we saw (briefly) in the opening sequence of Avengers: Infinity War – which, honestly, seems like the more accurate assessment. Any side-by-side photo comparison of Thanos’ armors from Infinity War and Fortnite tells you immediately they’re one and the same – so no, Marvel didn’t slip up by letting Thanos loose on the Fortnite battlefields.

If there’s anything that Fortnite revealed which may turn out prophetic, it’s giving us an image of Thanos in his armor, wielding the Infinity Gauntlet. In Avengers: Infininty War, Thanos sheds his armor the moment he gets hold of two Infinity Stones, simply because he doesn’t need the protection anymore. Endgame has already teased that the Infinity Gauntlet is very damaged, and the tease of Thanos’ armor returning has been there since the final shots of Infinity War. Given that combination of circumstances, it won’t be surprising of The Mad Titan armors up again for Endgame, with the Infinity Gauntlet on one arm, and his new double-bladed weapon in the other hand.

Avengers: Infinity War is now available on home video, and Captain Marvel is now in theaters. Upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Avengers: Endgame on April 26th, and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th.

