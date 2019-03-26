Thanos Gets an ‘Avengers: Endgame’ Fan Character Poster With a Twist

Avengers: Endgame will open in theaters exactly one month from today. That’s right, the long wait to find out how the Earth’s Mightiest Heroes will avenge their fallen is finally almost over. To mark this occasion, Marvel Studios released 32 new Avengers: Endgame character posters featuring in the heroes who survived the snap in color while the dusted are in black and white. Missing from the poster collection, however? The one who caused all the chaos to begin with — Thanos. Fortunately, BossLogic has now rectified that.

The popular fan artist took to Twitter with his own rendering of a Thanos character poster for Endgame. The Mad Titan is featured in his battle helmet, looking off into the distance. He is, of course, in color as Thanos didn’t snap himself out of existence in Avengers: Infinity War, but the poster does have a side that is less colorful than the other — perhaps a nod to his role in dusting so many living beings. The poster also has a clever — and chilling — tag: “All Shall Fall.” Check it out below.

This Thanos poster isn’t the only one that BossLogic has created in the theme, either. He humorously also shared versions of he made with Deadpool and Wolverine — characters from the X-Men universe that only recently returned to Marvel Studios‘ control.

As for the snap and its fallout, it’s the snap itself that ended Infinity War, leaving fans to wonder for the past year what will happen next. It’s an ending that Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige has said before was something that they talked about “for years and years and years” and is ultimately pleased with.

“We did Infinity War and Endgame at the same time, but those have been the longest gestating movies we’ve ever made. Four years now, almost five years. And it was always about delivering on the promise that we had set up,” Feige said previously. “And the way the world received Infinity War was amazing, it was exactly what we wanted.

“And that ending, which we had been working on for many years, and I do remember people, on all of the movies we’ve made and I’m sure on many of the movies we’ll make in the future, whenever the good guy wins, which is often — good guy, good woman, good hero wins — they go, ‘Eh, it’s kind of predictable. Good guy wins. Well, sometimes that’s fun. But for years I remember thinking, ‘I wonder what they’re going to do when they don’t?’ Because we knew that was coming. And it couldn’t have been better. The reaction was the best. The reaction. Was. The. Best.”

Avengers: Endgame opens in theaters on April 26th. Captain Marvel is now playing in theaters. Upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th.