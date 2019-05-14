Thanos Almost Got Help from Other Marvel Villains in Avengers: Endgame

Avengers: Endgame will soon near its one-month anniversary, and the film has done plenty in that time. Not only has the movie become one of the highest-grossing movies of all-time, but more and more details about its original script have gone live. And as it turns out, a bit more of Thor: The Dark World was slated to join the film.

Recently, Matt Aitken sat down with Slash Film to discuss visual effects for Avengers: Endgame. It was there the Weta Digital supervisor discussed how the final battle with Thanos was put together, and Aitken said the plan at first was to have some Dark Elves show up.

“The dark elves were mentioned, but we never got as far as rigging them or making them for the battle,” he explained.

Continuing, Aitken detailed the forces which did appear on Thanos’ side and if any of them were newcomers.

“There’s the Sakaarans, and I think we see them first in Guardians 1, on Morag. They’re kind of the ground troops who were trying to stop Quill when he grabs the Power Stone and escapes from Morag. So they’re there. We’ve got the Outriders. The majority of the Outriders this time have actually got two legs and six arms, so they’re actually eight-limbed creatures. There were a few of those in the Battle of Wakanda in Infinity War in the ILM sequences there, but in terms of upping the ante, most of them were the eight-limbed variety for Endgame. There’s the Chitauri and their chariots, of course, from the Battle of New York from The Avengers.”

As for newbies, it turns out the Chitarui gorillas were all original for Avengers: Endgame. Though not sized quite like King Kong, this apes were more than powerful enough to give the Avengers trouble, but they were no Dark Elves. For now, it seems the MCU is keeping those extraterrestrial baddies sequestered to Thor: The Dark World… for better or for worse.

Avengers: Endgame is now playing in theaters. Captain Marvel is also still playing in theaters. Spider-Man: Far From Home will open on July 5th.

