‘Avengers: Endgame’ Theory Suggests Captain America Won’t Be The One to Sacrifice Himself

Ahead of Avenger: Endgame‘s release the last week of April, many fans have speculated the movie would feature the deaths of one (or two) Avengers. The movie has been long-touted as the culmination of the current version of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and the endcap to the MCU’s first set of 20-plus movies, now referred to as “The Infinity Saga.”

One character that is the fan-favorite — for lack of a better word — to kick the bucket is Captain America (Chris Evans). One of the first heroes to join the MCU, Evans’ contract is reportedly up with Avengers: Endgame and many fans think that story-wise, Steve Rogers makes the most sense to sacrifice himself in an effort to take down the Mad Titan (Josh Brolin).

Videos by ComicBook.com

An intriguing fan theory that’s surfaced online suggests that’s simply not going to be the case. First shared by u/CaptainCayden2077, the theory says Cap’s death isn’t something that Joe and Anthony Russo would dare put in a film as large as Endgame. While the theorist doesn’t have much concrete evidence as to why it’d happen, it seems the biggest thing they’ve pointed out is the tendency from Marvel Studios to redirect the attention of fans and pull out all kinds of stops.

As the theory points out, many fans though an Avenger or two would die during the events of Avengers: Infinity War and not half of all life. Because of that, the theorist suggests that since Cap is such a “popular” character for a death pool, he won’t be the one to make the ultimate sacrifice. It should be noted that the theorist doesn’t list anyone else who’d make the sacrifice in Cap’s place, only that the red, white, and blue-donning superhero would make it out alive, much to the surprise of most MCU fans.

Captain Marvel is now in theaters and will be followed by Avengers: Endgame on April 26th and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th.

Who do you think dies in Avengers: Endgame? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below or join the conversation online by hitting me up on Twitter at @AdamBarnhardt to chat all things MCU!

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk about Star Wars: Episode IX , Avengers: Endgame opening early and more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!