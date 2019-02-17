‘Avengers: Endgame’ Theory Claims Avengers Won’t Get Support From Wakanda or Magic

Earth’s Mightiest Heroes will face their toughest challenge yet when they attempt to restore the universe and take down Thanos in Avengers: Endgame. But after the snap, they’ll be shorthanded with the loss of people like Black Panther, Spider-Man, and Doctor Strange.

After losing the battle in Wakanda and losing so many heroes, they’ll likely be devoid of many resources that were previously at their disposal. According to a new fan theory, we shouldn’t be surprised if Wakanda closes its borders to the Avengers or if they won’t have access to any magical support.

Considering the events of Black Panther and the likely role of M’Baku after the battle of Wakanda, this seems likely. There’s already a lot of support for the country’s isolationist policy, and after the loss of the country’s king after opening their borders, we wouldn’t be surprised if these events transpire.

As far as the loss of magical support, we knew that the Avengers were down some heavy hitters after Doctor Strange and Scarlet Witch disappeared in the snap. We would be surprised if Chiwetel Ejiofor did make an appearance in the film, but it would be a welcome addition. And knowing Karl Mordo’s position on magic after the events of Doctor Strange, taking his own isolationist policy would also make a lot of sense.

While it might seem that all hope is lost for the Avengers, they’ll get their biggest boost yet when Captain Marvel joins their ranks. Carol Danvers will be one of the most powerful characters in the Marvel Cinematic Universe after she debuts in her solo movie, and she’ll likely turn the tide in the fight against Thanos.

Avengers: Endgame directors Joe and Anthony Russo addressed the challenge of bringing in a character as powerful as Captain Marvel while maintaining the high stakes of the story, but they embraced the challenge.

“It’s always a concern of ours about overpowering characters, because the reason that people relate to these characters is their humanity, and that they’re flawed,” Joe told CinemaBlend. “And the reason we love working so much with Captain America was that he was limited, and his heart was his superpower, you know? So we’re all acutely aware of the dangers of having an overly powerful character. [But] we like sensitive storytelling, so… we found a thoughtful way through it.”

Avengers: Endgame premieres in theaters on April 26th.

