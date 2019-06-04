Avengers: Endgame Theory Suggests Ego Killed Everyone in the Thanos-less Timeline

At one point in the Marvel Cinematic Universe timeline, Ego the Living Planet (Kurt Russell) had strategically planted his seed throughout the universe in an attempt to take over life as we know it. If you ended up watching Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, you’ll know that those plans were thwarted by the titular group. But thanks to the events of Avengers: Endgame, there could be one timeline or reality where Ego was allowed to run wild and kill everyone and everything in the universe.

Thanks to a theory posed by u/Ljgor, we’ve got something to think about. In that 2014 timeline the Avengers went back to, it’s very likely the Guardians never met up at all and in turn, wouldn’t have been able to stop Ego from achieving his master plan. Both Thanos (Josh Brolin) and Nebula (Karen Gillan) left that timeline and were killed in the future, meaning that at the very least, Nebula wasn’t on hand to help stop Ego. Better yet, the 2014 version of Gamora (Zoe Saldana) also came through with the two, and made sure to make it out alive, presumably living life somewhere 2023.

Then if we go back and look at Morag, Peter Quill (Chris Pratt) was knocked out cold on Morag. In Guardians of the Galaxy, we know Ronan’s (Lee Pace) men were hot on the tails of Star-Lord as he was in pursuit of the Power Stone. With him knocked out there, it’s very likely he’s still out cold when Korath (Djimon Hounsou) and company arrive on the planet to retrieve the stone. If that’s the case, there’s no doubting they’d have the advantage.

And so begins a downward spiral. With no Power Stone, Quill wouldn’t have traveled to Xandar, and in turn, he wouldn’t have been transferred to the Kyln, where he would have gone on to meet Drax, Rocket, and Groot. So if he was still running wild with Yondu and the Ravagers, before long, the group would have met up with Ego, who still would have ended up turning Quill into a Celestial battery.

Sure, when we introduce time travel into the mix, all sorts of variables pop up but in this case, it’s pretty safe to say Ego would kill all life in the timeline the Guardians never meet up.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 is on Netflix through June 5th while Avengers: Endgame continues its run in theaters.