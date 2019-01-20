‘Avengers: Endgame’ Theory Argues Iron Man’s Death Is Why Spider-Man Leaves Suit Behind in ‘Far from Home’

Because the first Spider-Man: Far From Home trailer shows Peter Parker (Tom Holland) choosing to leave his Spider-Man suit behind when packing for an overseas school trip, one Marvel fan is arguing it’s evidence Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.) dies in Avengers: Endgame.

“Pack your suit,” instructs Peter’s Aunt May (Marisa Tomei), now fully aware and supportive of the teen’s superhero alter ego.

“I just wanna go on my trip with my friends,” Peter says, eyeballing his Tony Stark-crafted suit before closing his closet door. “Europe doesn’t really need a friendly neighborhood Spider-Man.”

Posting to Reddit’s popular Fan Theories subreddit, user u/FurysDyre believes Peter’s decision to forgo the Spidey suit is inspired by the traumatic loss of his mentor, who tells Peter to live his life and spend it with those closest to him — namely friends Ned (Jacob Batalon) and MJ (Zendaya).

Such sage advice is handed down by Stark who, over the course of the Iron Man and Avengers films, is unable to retire his superhero duties and fully realize the settled down life he hopes to build with fiancée Pepper Potts (Gwyneth Paltrow).

His inability to let go of Iron Man forced the couple to split, albeit temporarily, at the time of Captain America: Civil War, and by Avengers: Infinity War, Stark shared his ultra-realistic dream with Pepper where the couple had birthed a son — a conversation abruptly ended when Stark was whisked away by Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) and Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo) just moments later, recruited to help halt the imminent arrival of the Mad Titan Thanos (Josh Brolin).

Alternatively, the user suggests Tony isn’t fully killed but is instead somehow trapped in the Soul Stone, one of the six coveted Infinity Stones that, when combined, allowed Thanos to wipe out fifty percent of all lives in the universe. This would prevent Parker and Stark from sharing a goodbye, getting only a knowing smile that leaves Parker temporarily unmotivated to act as Spider-Man overseas.

Another suggestion says it’s not Stark who dies but is instead Captain America (Chris Evans), who similarly forwent domestic life in favor of continuing on as a costumed super soldier following his seven-decade slumber on ice. Stark would then tell Parker that Steve Rogers never got to participate in a truly normal life, inspiring Parker to take a break and enjoy his globetrotting with his friends.

An international version of the trailer reveals May packs the Spider-Man suit anyway, lovingly attaching a note reading, “You almost forgot this!!”

Despite Peter’s intentions to take a well-deserved break free of superheroics, especially after helping save the universe, he’s forced into action when Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) recruits him to save the continent from the Elementals — creatures possessing mastery over earth, air, water and fire.

Avengers: Endgame opens April 26, followed by Spider-Man: Far From Home July 5.