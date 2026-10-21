Disney Store’s 2026 Holiday Tech Toys Include Darth on a Hearth & Gingerbread Mini Spider-Bot [Exclusive]

When you think about the holiday season, you probably don’t think about fan-favorite franchise characters like Darth Vader, but the Disney Store may be about to change that with its brand-new line of Star Wars and Marvel holiday tech toys. From myriad Star Wars droids to a Spider-Man inspired bot, these fandom-focused new toys are the perfect way to ring in the season, and ComicBook can exclusively reveal that this year’s Disney Store holiday items will debut on October 26th, with the exception of the special Darth Vader holiday plush, “Darth on a Hearth.”

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Specifically, “Darth Vader Plush – Darth on a Hearth – A Sith-mas Tradition” will first become available on the Disney Store’s TikTok Shop on November 4, followed by a release on DisneyStore.com on November 11. Ahead of Vader’s release, on October 26, will be the “Gingerbread Holiday Mini Spider-Bot,” the “R2-H16 Interactive Remote Control Droid,” the “R2-H26 Holiday Droid Factory Figure,” and the “Star Wars Droid Factory Holiday Set.” Check out more information on each item below.

Darth Vader Plush – Darth on a Hearth – A Sith-mas Tradition

The Darth Vader Plush, Darth on a Hearth, is the only plush toy in the Disney Store’s line of Star Wars and Marvel holiday tech toys, and it comes packaged in a scenic display box complete with its own little hearth. The product additionally includes a non-removable classic outfit, plus a Santa hat and cape; a belt chest panel and belt appliqués; stitch accents; a molded plastic helmet; fuzzy white trim on the cape and hat; and a plastic candy cane that the plush holds. The price for this item is $29.99.

Gingerbread Holiday Mini Spider-Bot

The limited release Gingerbread Holiday Mini Spider-Bot, looking like something right out of Peter Parker’s Spider-Man: Brand New Day workspace, has motorized legs, features eyes that light up, and comes with an on/off button. The gingerbread cookie design is complete with decorative colored squiggles and white frosting, and the toy will run buyers $39.99.

R2-H16 Interactive Remote Control Droid

The R2-H16 Interactive Remote Control Droid features a festive red and green design and includes a seasonally-appropriate (and color coordinated) beanie. The droid comes with a remote control to allow users to guide its movement and includes a “Holiday Personality Chip,” as well as a range of lights and sounds. It also comes with removable panels on its front and legs, removable doors, and removable antennas and costs $129.99.

R2-H26 Holiday Droid Factory Figure

The R2-H26 Holiday Droid Factory Figure is outfitted in a Santa-themed paint job, topped with a festive pointed red hat, and has articulated arms for interactive play. The toy is also fully sculpted and comes in at just $17.99.

Star Wars Droid Factory Holiday Set

Finally, the Star Wars Droid Factory Holiday Set includes four Star Wars figures from the Droid Factory, all decked out in the festive spirit. Each droid has its own unique design, with R5-D33R donning antlers, R6-SNO wearing a top hat, R8-H23 draped in a wreath, and R4-TR3 showing out in all green and topped with a star. The set costs $59.99 and includes all figures.

Will you be splurging on the Disney Store’s line of Star Wars and Marvel holiday tech toys? Share your thoughts in the comments below.