Chris Pratt Teases Star-Lord’s MCU Return & Fans Think They Know When He’ll Be Back

Peter Quill/Star-Lord was last seen at the end of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, which was released in 2023, and based on the conclusion of that movie, wherein Peter left the Guardians team and returned to the home of his maternal grandfather, it wasn’t clear when we would see him again (or if we would). However, Star-Lord actor Chris Pratt has just confirmed that his time in the MCU isn’t over yet. Quill has had an interesting arc in the MCU. Although he was introduced as a hot-shot, fairly self-centered character in the first Guardians of the Galaxy movie, he grew into a true hero—despite the hiccup in Avengers: Infinity War when he lost his temper and, as a result, the Avengers lost to Thanos.

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It did seem possible that Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 marked the end of his MCU arc, though, particularly because his return to Earth seemed to signal that he was stepping away from what he had been doing altogether. This especially made sense considering that movie confirmed that his Gamora was truly gone, and the other version of Gamora was not the same person. Nevertheless, Pratt reportedly just confirmed his return to the MCU, saying, “You’ll see Star-Lord again, which is very exciting, but I’m not at liberty to say when that’s going to be.” Obviously, that’s not a ton to go on story-wise, but MCU fans are convinced they already know where he is going to be seen next.

Chris Pratt says that solid plans have been made for Star-Lord's return to the MCU.



“You’ll see Star-Lord again, which is very exciting, but I’m not at liberty to say when that’s going to be.”



(Source: https://t.co/u6EaIBWRKf) pic.twitter.com/DKllSKw2ZR — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) October 21, 2026

MCU Fans Believe Star-Lord Will Return in Avengers: Secret Wars

Image Courtesy of Marvel Studios

Thus far, Pratt is not among the actors confirmed to be returning in Avengers: Doomsday. In fairness, though, that doesn’t automatically mean that he isn’t in the movie. There are undoubtedly going to be various surprises in that film, certainly including the appearance of characters we don’t yet know are part of the story. It’s therefore possible that the return Pratt referenced will be in Doomsday. However, that is not the project that fans seem convinced will see the return of Star-Lord. Rather, in response to one X post about Pratt’s comments, many replies are specifically suggesting he will be back in Avengers: Secret Wars. One such comment reads, “I mean he’s 100% in Secret Wars,” and another says, “Secret Wars confirmed.”

Granted, there are those who are still holding out for Doomsday, with one commenter writing, “He’s definitely showing up in Doomsday or Secret Wars. With the Multiverse Saga reaching its peak, having the legendary Star-Lord back on Earth interacting with the new Avengers is going to be cinema.” For now, Pratt’s next appearance as Star-Lord remains a mystery, as he wanted to be the case. There is clearly excitement for this upcoming return within the fanbase, though, and hopefully it will mean seeing the Guardians team come back together again, even if they don’t officially reunite for good.

When do you think we will see Star-Lord? Share your thoughts in the comments below.