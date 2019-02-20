‘Avengers: Endgame’ Theory Teases Loki Needed To Die

The Russo Brothers shocked audiences everywhere when they killed off Loki (Tom Hiddleston) within the opening moments of Avengers: Infinity War. Just a few minutes in, the Asgardian God of Mischief found himself lying amongst the other Asgardians corpses as his last trick failed.

While it seems as if Loki had planned on slicing the throat of Thanos (Josh Brolin), could it be possible the character had a plotted-out death wish? In the case of fan theorist /u/mariofan366, Loki purposefully went after Thanos in a suicidal move, all in an effort to be sent to Hel.

The theory gets more intriguing the longer you sit and think about it. It’s not like Loki is a fool by any means — the character is always plotting and scheming, thinking of ways to get what he wants. In this case, the Asgardian would be playing the ultimate long game.

But why get sent to Hel? If you think back to Avengers: Age of Ultron, Thor’s (Chris Hemsworth) vision took him to Hel, where Heimdall was already there in the after-life. With Kevin Feige and the crew at Marvel Studios continually playing the long game, there’s an entire possibility that Thor could visit Hel in Endgame.

As the theory reads, Thor — and likely his new-found companion Rocket (Bradley Cooper) — could travel to Hel in an effort to recruit an army of undead Asgardians so that they have extra bodies to help face Thanos and his expansive army of Outriders. Should Thor and Rocket be working on finding a way to Hel, odds are Loki has been down there for years prepping an army for the arrival of his brother.

Do you think this theory carries any clout? Do you think we’ll see the return of Loki to the MCU or is the character dead for good? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below or join the conversation online by hitting me (@AdamBarnhardt) up on Twitter to talk all things MCU!

Avengers: Endgame opens April 26th. Other Marvel Studios films out this year include Captain Marvel on March 8th and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th.