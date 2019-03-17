‘Avengers: Endgame’ Theory May Reveal How Captain Marvel Gets Her Name

Fans finally got to witness the debut of one of the most powerful heroes in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Carol Danvers leaped to the forefront in Captain Marvel. But throughout the film, the former Kree warrior known as Vers doesn’t actually go by her superhero call sign, leaving some to speculate about her future in Avengers: Endgame.

One fan theory suggests she doesn’t actually have a superhero name yet by the time of Avengers: Endgame, but that she will earn one derived from two influential heroes who’ve had major impacts on her life. Check it out below:

It does stand to reason that Carol would use her military ranking both as an honor to her own past as well as a sort of recognition of a baton being passed from Steve Rogers / Captain America, who still holds a high standing in the eyes of the public despite being a fugitive after the Sokovia Accords. And the end of Captain Marvel made it pretty clear that she’d want to honor the heroic Mar-Vell, even if it comes at the expense of mispronouncing her name like Nick Fury did.

Then again, some other characters don’t actually go by their superhero names nor are they actually said aloud in the films. When has anyone ever referred to Wanda Maximoff as “Scarlet Witch?”

While directors Joe and Anthony Russo might have trouble fitting the name “Captain Marvel” into the movie organically, they have more pressing matters when it comes to bringing in a powerful character like Carol Danvers.

“It’s always a concern of ours about overpowering characters, because the reason that people relate to these characters is their humanity, and that they’re flawed,” Joe previously said to CinemaBlend. “And the reason we love working so much with Captain America was that he was limited, and his heart was his superpower, you know? So we’re all acutely aware of the dangers of having an overly powerful character. [But] we like sensitive storytelling, so… we found a thoughtful way through it.”

Added Anthony, “That’s what kind of fires us up, I think, on a storytelling level, to be honest with you. Because when you do have powerful characters, you have to work that much harder to find their vulnerabilities and complexities. And Joe was mentioning on a storytelling level… and keep the stakes high! Because that’s where those characters are vulnerable. And actually, that makes for great drama, and you run in that direction.”

Captain Marvel will appear alongside Earth’s Mightiest Heroes when Avengers: Endgame premieres in theaters on April 26th.