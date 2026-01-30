Marvel’s Most Underrated TV Show Is Finally Back On Streaming (And You Can Watch It For Free)

2026 is shaping up to be a big year for Marvel Television. Wonder Man just dropped on Disney+, earning rave reviews from audiences and critics alike. It will be followed in March by the second season of Daredevil: Born Again and The Punisher special, Season 2 of X-Men ’97, Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man, and the eagerly anticipated VisionQuest are all coming this year as well. With such a stacked lineup, it certainly feels like a good time to be a fan of Marvel on the small screen. But while there is plenty of good stuff coming, Marvel fans have been missing out on one of the best Marvel Television offerings to date — but now it’s back and this time, you can stream it for free.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Marvel’s Runaways is arriving on Tubi on February 1st. The series, described by some as Marvel’s answer to Stranger Things given some of the shows more supernatural-leaning elements, first debuted on Hulu in 2017 and ran for three seasons. However, the series was removed from Hulu’s catalog in 2023 as part of Disney’s cost-cutting measures and has been available only via the CW’s streaming service until now.

Marvel’s Runaways Is An Underrated Gem In the MCU

Marvel’s Runaways, like the Freeform series Cloak & Dagger, is a bit unique when it comes to Marvel Television in that it is set within the overall Marvel Cinematic Universe, shares continuity with the other Marvel television shows, but also predates the shows most commonly associated with the MCU, such as WandaVision, Loki, Hawkeye, and others. The series also centers its focus not around the adults of the Marvel Universe, but the teens. The series follows a group of six teenagers from very different backgrounds in Los Angeles who discover that their parents have all been keeping a dark secret from them. As the teens start seeking the truth, the parents start to suspect that the kids are onto them — and that the kids are teaming up against them. As the series progresses, the teens find themselves dealing with an even larger threat, one that endangers the whole Earth.

Marvel’s Runaways is a fantastic series. All three seasons received critical acclaim, in particular for how it managed to be both faithful to the comics source material but also make important changes and make them well. The series also boasts some great performances by the cast portraying both the teens and the parents and features particularly solid turns from the late Annie Wersching and Julian McMahon. The series’ removal from Hulu, despite it being available on the CW’s service, had left a bit of a gap for Marvel fans but with it coming to Tubi, fans can jump right back in.

Marvel’s Runaways arrives on Tubi February 1st,

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!