‘Avengers: Endgame’ Theory Reveals Another Purpose Behind Quantum Realm Suits

When the second Avengers: Endgame trailer dropped, it confirmed that the Avengers will be getting new suits when the film hits theaters on April 26. Those suits are expected to be what allows the heroes to enter the Quantum Realm and, as a result could be the key to undoing Thanos’ snap and bringing back the heroes lost in the devastating event. However, there may be another purpose for those Quantum Realm Suits, at least according to one fan theory.

On Reddit, one fan has suggested that the Quantum Realm Suits not only will allow the heroes to travel to different realms or times, but thanks to the watch-like devices the heroes are wearing with them, will also allow them to blend in with whatever time period they go to. To support this theory, the fan refers to set photos seen previously that show Tony Stark/Iron Man in the S.H.E.I.L.D. gear from the first Avengers film and Steve Rogers in his original Avengers Captain America costume. Those images also show the actors to have dots and markings for CGI on them — something that could be an indicator that it’s to allow for the effects of the Quantum Suits’ nanotech shifting to help the heroes blend in.

We have to admit; this theory is actually a pretty solid one. We’ve seen some of the capabilities of nanotech already in Infinity War, with Tony’s suit literally forming in front of us in one the film’s coolest scenes. It doesn’t seem like it would be too much of a stretch for nanotech to do as the theory suggests, provided Tony has the time to make it happen.

However, Tony may not need that much time to make it work. We know from the trailer that Captain Marvel/Carol Danvers also will be a part of things in Endgame and while we haven’t seen her in one of the Quantum Realm suits, her own suit in Captain Marvel may be a clue as to how everything comes together. In Captain Marvel, a device on her wrist is pretty much a one-stop-shop for a lot of cool things, including the ability to change the look and feel of her suit. After realizing that she’s been lied to by the Kree, she uses the device to change up the colors of her suit, with Monica Rambeau helping her settle on her red gold and blue look. It was a high tech device by 1995 standards and now, decades later, that tech has likely been improved on. Perhaps it’s Captain Marvel who either inspires this capability or helps bring it to life by letting Tony in on how her device works.

However the suits come together, it’s interesting to think of them having this additional capability — and it will be even more interesting to see how they are actually used when Avengers: Endgame hits theaters.

Avengers: Endgame premieres in theaters on April 26th.