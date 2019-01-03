‘Avengers: Endgame’ Theory Speculates Who Black Widow Was Really Talking To

The Avengers: Endgame trailer dropped earlier this month and Marvel fans have spent countless hours trying to dissect everything they can from the two-plus minutes of footage. One theory that’s emerged revolves around Black Widow and some tricky camera work.

Many theories are shared to the /r/MarvelStudios subreddit, a page “dedicated to discussing Marvel Studios, the films and television shows, and anything else related to the MCU.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Recently, one user, RokuAang625, shared a theory about Black Widow in the trailer, and it definitely has some legs…

“When Black Widow says, ‘Thanos did exactly what he intended to do, he wiped out 50% of the world’s population.’ She’s probably explaining it to Scott Lang/Ant-Man or Clint Barton/Hawkeye since they’re the only two avengers who are alive who weren’t aware of Thanos and his plans,” the Reddit user explains.

Many fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe were quick to chime in with their own theories about the moment in the trailer…

“Or… it’s a trailer, and that line might not even be in the movie,” added Waywardson74. “I mean, c’mon, they wasted CGI on putting the Hulk in Wakanda fighting along side everyone, and only used it in the trailer. What’s 20 minutes of ScarJo’s time for some lines.”

This is also a good point. The line could very well be for the purposes of making the trailer flow together, but this theory isn’t any more or less likely than the original poster’s idea.

“Or she could be talking to Carol. Carol has no idea what happened either,” added cuddlebirb. We’re big fans of this theory, too, mainly because it implies we’ll be seeing more of Brie Larson in Endgame.

“I thought she was talking strategy with Cap,” planterstick suggests. “Cap is probably trying to figure out what’s Thanos’ next move because that’s the only villain he knows and she’s explaining to him that this is different. He’s done what he said he’s going to do, there is no next play.”

While recapping what happened in order to think through strategy isn’t quite as exciting as the previous theories, it still makes sense. Other users suggest Black Widow is talking to General Ross or Pepper Potts, but most of the commenters agree that it’s probably Ant-Man since he shows up to Cap and Black Widow’s location at the end of the trailer.

Who do you think Black Widow is talking to? Tell us in the comments!

Avengers: Infinity War is now available on home video and Netflix. Upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, Avengers: Endgame on April 26, 2019, and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5, 2019.