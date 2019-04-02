‘Avengers: Endgame’ Theory Explains How Marvel Should Tackle Time Travel

After a decade full of over 20 movies, Marvel Studios has the biggest movie they’ve ever produced on the horizon with Avengers: Endgame. Set to be the culmination of “The Infinity Saga,” Endgame is sure to go where the Marvel Cinematic Universe has never gone before. With Thanos (Josh Brolin) razing half of all life in Avengers: Infinity War, many fans have hypothesized the Avengers will figure out how to manipulate time to undo The Snap.

When time travel is introduced to movies, it can often be a time where lines get crossed before it eventually devolves into a cluttered mess with paradoxes and the like. With so much riding on Avengers: Endgame, how could Marvel Studios make sure they handle time travel in a clear and concise manner? One intriguing fan theory suggests that the events of Endgame have already cause previous events that took place in the MCU.

First shared online by u/hypedup80, the theory suggests that the Avengers will go back in time causing the events that have already happened on-screen in the MCU. The theorist brings up facts found in both Ant-Man and Doctor Strange.

In Ant-Man, it’s never really explained by Hank Pym (Michael Douglas) why he chose Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) to take over his Ant-Man armor. The theorist explains that Pym chose Lang because in Endgame, Lang manages to find his way out of the Quantum Realm sometime in the place, allowing him to speak with a younger Pym and explain the dire situation they find themselves in at some point in the future.

In Doctor Strange, it’s never explained why the Ancient One (Tilda Swinton) initially sent Baron Mordo (Chiwetel Ejiofor) to track down Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) in Kathmandu. Again, the theorist suggests that Strange manages to go back in time and explain what happens in the future, and that’s why the Ancient One decided to train Strange after all.

