Avengers: Endgame Theory Explains What Doctor Strange Saw In the Future

The fact that Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) saw upwards of 14 million futures in Avengers: Infinity War has become one of movie’s most iconic and memeable moments. While it’s totally possible Strange was able to use the Eye of Agamatto and the Time Stone held within to go through 14 million completely separate futures, one intriguing new fan theory suggests the setup was a bit different.

Shared online by u/suoicil, the theory suggests that Strange ended up in the sequence from The Matrix Reloaded, where The Architect has hundreds upon hundreds of various screens focused on Neo (Keanu Reeves). While it seems a bit unnecessary a Sorcerer Supreme would revert to something crude such as this, the theory is still the same. Using what we found out from the Ancient One (Tilda Swinton) in Doctor Strange, we know that it’s impossible to see past one’s death, meaning it’s more likely Strange was viewing more than one future at once.

Because of that, the theory suggests, each “screen,” or future, would flicker out allowing Strange to whittle down the opportunities of the then-impending battle to save the universe. And, as the theorist is sure to point out, that one and final future is exactly what led to Strange’s grim and mystic message to Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) in the closing moments of Infinity War. Regardless, it’s a pretty solid theory, which can be read in its entirety below.

