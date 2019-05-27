Iron Studios Unveils Amazing Avengers: Endgame Thicc Thor Statue

Now that Avengers: Endgame is out, licensees and consumer products companies everywhere are jumping head-first into the spoiler-filled products they weren’t able to release ahead of time. Once such product includes an incredible 1/4 scale “Thicc” Thor statue from the team at Iron Studios. Unveiled earlier this week, the massive hand-painted statue measures in just under 25 inches tall and features the God of Thunder in his new braided beard look he wore in the third act battle in Avengers: Endgame. Based on 3D references from the movie, the statue comes with two interchangeable left arms — one that makes it look as if he’s resting on Stormbreaker and another holding Mjolnir.

Crafted by the Brazilian-based high-end collectibles, the statue will be available stateside through a few online distributors, including Sideshow Collectibles and Big Bad Toy Store. Depending on the site, the statue is starting out at $760, a modest price for a piece that will likely sell out in no time.

While Thor’s new look required a prosthetic from Legacy Effects, the Endgame visual effects team ended up having to touch it up. In fact, Industrial Light and Magic visual effects supervisor Russell Earl previously told us he and his team had to add a little bit of jiggle to make the body suit appear more natural.

“That was a great prosthetic,” Earl tells ComicBook.com. “He was wearing a prosthetic that I believe Legacy [Effects] did for his suit. There was a big scene down the back that we cleaned up and then we just cleaned it up in places where it didn’t quite bend right at the elbows and shoulders.”

“Under the arms, yeah,” he remembers. “I think we ended up adding a little bit of hair here and there. I know, it was a great prosthetic, it just required some cleaning up. I think we added some jiggle in a couple of spots too.”

