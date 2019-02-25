‘Avengers: Endgame’ Ticket On Sale Date Revealed

Marvel fans will have to wait a little longer to purchase their Avengers: Endgame tickets.

A post on Reddit indicates that tickets for Avengers: Endgame will go on sale on April 2nd. The source is an alleged internal document from an theater chain that shows upcoming advance sales dates. The (admittedly blurry) photo shows several advance dates for upcoming major films, including Dumbo, Aladdin, and Lion King. You’ll note that there’s a lack of major movies coming out around Avengers: Endgame on that list, in part because most movies don’t want to compete with the upcoming Marvel film.

Although most movies get a three to four week pre-release window, although some fans were probably hoping for tickets to go on sale a little sooner. After all, Avengers: Endgame will mark the end of a massive chapter of Marvel Cinematic Universe history. The movie might be the most anticipated Marvel movie of all time, and could easily top $2 billion at the box office.

Luckily, Marvel has confirmed that another Avengers: Endgame trailer is coming soon. While speaking to ComicBook.com at a press event for Captain Marvel, Feige confirmed that another trailer would come out “before the movie is released.”

Fans can also take solace in that Marvel Studios has plans for a lot more movies in the next five to six years, although we might not find out what those movies are for at least a few more months. “I don’t think we’ll be announcing five or six years, but we know sort of where we want to head in the next five or six years,” Feige said. “As we’ve been doing for years, aren’t going to announce anything post Avengers: Endgame or Spider-Man: Far From Home until post Endgame and Spider-Man.”

Avengers: Endgame hits theaters on April 26th. Other upcoming Marvel films include Captain Marvel on March 8th and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th.