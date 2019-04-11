‘Avengers: Endgame’ Tickets Bids Are Nearing $10,000 on eBay

Avengers: Endgame tickets went on pre-sale Tuesday morning, but Marvel fans hoping to score their admission to the most-eagerly anticipated film this year quickly ran into snags. Overwhelming demand for the tickets — especially for popular theater locations across the country — led to all sorts of issues with online purchase. Some of those lucky enough to score coveted tickets quickly went online to list those prime seats on eBay, and now those tickets are going for an insane rate.

A listing on eBay for two tickets to Endgame for an April 28th showing at AMC’s 84th Street 6 Theater in New York City are currently sitting at a high bid of $9,199. That’s right, almost 10 grand for two tickets, and it’s not even for an opening-night showing! While these tickets are the most expensive, we’ve seen — and yes, there is one actual bid on these tickets, so someone is likely going to end up buying them when the auction ends — there are several pricey tickets on the auction site. Another two-ticket listing for an AMC in West Orange, New Jersey on opening afternoon is currently listed for $2,500, though there are no bids yet. Other listings, of which there are many, range between $50 and $250 for a single ticket.

While many of these listings are likely by people who bought tickets for themselves and then saw a lucrative secondary market opportunity, some of the listings appear to be from people who purchased with the intent to resell. There’s at least one seller offering up four individual tickets for different showings at one theater at $100 a pop. That’s pretty intense.

Of course, these listings all come from demand for tickets so it should come as no surprise that Endgame is officially the top-selling pre-sale title for Fandango, selling more tickets in its first day of ticket sales than any other movie, including 2015’s Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

“Avengers: Endgame sales have exceeded all expectations and surpassed Star Wars: The Force Awakens, the previous record-holder, to become Fandango’s top-selling title in its first 24 hours of sales, and it accomplished that feat in only six hours,” Fandango Managing Editor Erik Davis shared in a statement. “We’ve never seen anything like this – it’s truly a groundbreaking accomplishment – as fans simply cannot wait to see how this epic saga comes to a close.”

What do you think about the wild ticket prices on eBay? Do you already have your Endgame tickets? Let us know in the comments below.

