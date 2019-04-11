‘Avengers: Endgame’ Fans Are Having Serious Issues Buying Tickets on Fandango and Other Sites

The tickets for Avengers: Endgame are finally on sale, allowing fans to buy their tickets for opening night. Well, in theory at least. That’s what’s supposed to be happening, but sadly, not everything is going according to plan. Fans all around the world are struggling to buy their tickets, as seemingly every seller is having issues keeping their sites afloat.
It was known that tickets would be going on sale Tuesday morning. Fans were certainly prepared, setting several alarms to wake up and be the first in line to buy tickets. While the retailers and theater chains also knew the tickets were arriving, with arguably more notice than the fans, they weren’t quite as prepared.
Videos by ComicBook.com
Several websites and apps, most notably Fandango and AMC, have been giving people problems when trying to buy tickets. In most cases on Fandango, fans have been put on extremely long wait lists, and been kicked out of the app when selecting their seats. For AMC, specifically with the AMC A-List subscribers, the app is simply crashing, or even refusing to load up in the first place.
As you can imagine, people are not happy about these issues.
May the Odds Be Ever in Your Favor
Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the first ever Avengers tickets Hunger Games. Good luck and may the odds be ever in your favor. https://t.co/9Ccf7bKo1h— hannah ❤️?? (@carsonbersten) April 2, 2019
Fandango Kicked Me Out!
Got on @Fandango , went to confirm my purchase for Avengers tickets, BUT THEN THE WEBSITE KICKED ME OUT!!! I HAD THEM!!!! NOW IT SAY I GOT TO WAIT AN HOUR!!!! And the AMC website isn’t working for shit! Stay tuned for my continued outrage. #AvengersEndgametickets pic.twitter.com/KZXAgFwXvj— Frank (@FrankJVargasIV) April 2, 2019
Waiting
they got me waiting in queue for avengers tickets like it’s a yeezy drop i’m crine. pic.twitter.com/6lmNFdqiGd— Troy Bugarin (@lima14_ow) April 2, 2019
And Waiting
Hey @Fandango, it’s not a line if the line grows in front of you…— Jonathan Y (@C137JY) April 2, 2019
What a time we live in where we have to wait in a digital line to get tickets to a movie… pic.twitter.com/NTeJXasGQ0
And Waiting Some More
This. Is. Crazy.— Max Joseph (@Mjoseph492) April 2, 2019
Which line is more stressful?
Avengers Tickets > EPA Signups#AvengersEngame #AvengersEngameTickets pic.twitter.com/a7juVi7LGB
Everything Is Fine
Live look at Fandango, AMC Theatres and Atom Tickets customer service now that #AvengersEndgametickets have gone on sale: pic.twitter.com/90oX7DIh5k— Ashley Carter (@AshleyLCarter1) April 2, 2019
Fandango Crash
Fandango crashed as I was getting my avengers tickets. And then it put me in a hour long queue. Kinda BS…— ɴᴜғᴏɔ (@ThatProdigyMike) April 2, 2019
AMC Too
AMC app crashed so now I can’t get my avengers tickets pic.twitter.com/lKWM33hXuL— Tay (@repartay_) April 2, 2019
Broken A-List
@AMCTheatres Figure you guys would have anticipated AVENGERS tickets going on sale but no, your app is broke. Being an A List Member is giving me a headache this morning. pic.twitter.com/y8HuwISRFj— Mark (@Griddlemarks) April 2, 2019
AMC Dusting
The AMC App when Avengers tickets went on sale. #Avengers #Endgame pic.twitter.com/x3klQBqalT— Brock Masters (@BrockMasters24) April 2, 2019
No Luck Anywhere
Imagine being so dumb that literally no one can buy Endgame tickets from an AMC theater. Not through fandango, not through Atom, not through their own A-List service that I pay for. pic.twitter.com/TnD5NNhKHL— HiTop Alex (@HiTopFilms) April 2, 2019
Locked Up
Trying to get Avengers tickets on AMC and Fandango pic.twitter.com/iYqHOzSCee— Cutting Room Floor (@WTP_cuttingroom) April 2, 2019
Already Selling Out
Avengers tickets are out. Look what the availability look like. Don’t sleep pic.twitter.com/87kJR2qpQX— “Columbus Matters” – Malc. (@eh_kees) April 2, 2019
Over Here With Tickets Like
When everyone is having issues with fandango but you got your avengers tickets pic.twitter.com/sKlKlUJ32k— Big Girl Slay ? (@Biggirlslay) April 2, 2019