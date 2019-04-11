Marvel

‘Avengers: Endgame’ Fans Are Having Serious Issues Buying Tickets on Fandango and Other Sites

The tickets for Avengers: Endgame are finally on sale, allowing fans to buy their tickets for […]

By

The tickets for Avengers: Endgame are finally on sale, allowing fans to buy their tickets for opening night. Well, in theory at least. That’s what’s supposed to be happening, but sadly, not everything is going according to plan. Fans all around the world are struggling to buy their tickets, as seemingly every seller is having issues keeping their sites afloat.

It was known that tickets would be going on sale Tuesday morning. Fans were certainly prepared, setting several alarms to wake up and be the first in line to buy tickets. While the retailers and theater chains also knew the tickets were arriving, with arguably more notice than the fans, they weren’t quite as prepared.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Several websites and apps, most notably Fandango and AMC, have been giving people problems when trying to buy tickets. In most cases on Fandango, fans have been put on extremely long wait lists, and been kicked out of the app when selecting their seats. For AMC, specifically with the AMC A-List subscribers, the app is simply crashing, or even refusing to load up in the first place.

As you can imagine, people are not happy about these issues.

May the Odds Be Ever in Your Favor

Fandango Kicked Me Out!

Waiting

And Waiting

And Waiting Some More

Everything Is Fine

Fandango Crash

AMC Too

Broken A-List

AMC Dusting

No Luck Anywhere

Locked Up

Already Selling Out

Over Here With Tickets Like

Tagged:
, ,

Related Posts