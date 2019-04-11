‘Avengers: Endgame’ Fans Are Having Serious Issues Buying Tickets on Fandango and Other Sites

The tickets for Avengers: Endgame are finally on sale, allowing fans to buy their tickets for opening night. Well, in theory at least. That’s what’s supposed to be happening, but sadly, not everything is going according to plan. Fans all around the world are struggling to buy their tickets, as seemingly every seller is having issues keeping their sites afloat.

It was known that tickets would be going on sale Tuesday morning. Fans were certainly prepared, setting several alarms to wake up and be the first in line to buy tickets. While the retailers and theater chains also knew the tickets were arriving, with arguably more notice than the fans, they weren’t quite as prepared.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Several websites and apps, most notably Fandango and AMC, have been giving people problems when trying to buy tickets. In most cases on Fandango, fans have been put on extremely long wait lists, and been kicked out of the app when selecting their seats. For AMC, specifically with the AMC A-List subscribers, the app is simply crashing, or even refusing to load up in the first place.

As you can imagine, people are not happy about these issues.

May the Odds Be Ever in Your Favor

Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the first ever Avengers tickets Hunger Games. Good luck and may the odds be ever in your favor. https://t.co/9Ccf7bKo1h — hannah ❤️?? (@carsonbersten) April 2, 2019

Fandango Kicked Me Out!

Got on @Fandango , went to confirm my purchase for Avengers tickets, BUT THEN THE WEBSITE KICKED ME OUT!!! I HAD THEM!!!! NOW IT SAY I GOT TO WAIT AN HOUR!!!! And the AMC website isn’t working for shit! Stay tuned for my continued outrage. #AvengersEndgametickets pic.twitter.com/KZXAgFwXvj — Frank (@FrankJVargasIV) April 2, 2019

Waiting

they got me waiting in queue for avengers tickets like it’s a yeezy drop i’m crine. pic.twitter.com/6lmNFdqiGd — Troy Bugarin (@lima14_ow) April 2, 2019

And Waiting

Hey @Fandango, it’s not a line if the line grows in front of you…



What a time we live in where we have to wait in a digital line to get tickets to a movie… pic.twitter.com/NTeJXasGQ0 — Jonathan Y (@C137JY) April 2, 2019

And Waiting Some More

Everything Is Fine

Live look at Fandango, AMC Theatres and Atom Tickets customer service now that #AvengersEndgametickets have gone on sale: pic.twitter.com/90oX7DIh5k — Ashley Carter (@AshleyLCarter1) April 2, 2019

Fandango Crash

Fandango crashed as I was getting my avengers tickets. And then it put me in a hour long queue. Kinda BS… — ɴᴜғᴏɔ (@ThatProdigyMike) April 2, 2019

AMC Too

AMC app crashed so now I can’t get my avengers tickets pic.twitter.com/lKWM33hXuL — Tay (@repartay_) April 2, 2019

Broken A-List

@AMCTheatres Figure you guys would have anticipated AVENGERS tickets going on sale but no, your app is broke. Being an A List Member is giving me a headache this morning. pic.twitter.com/y8HuwISRFj — Mark (@Griddlemarks) April 2, 2019

AMC Dusting

No Luck Anywhere

Imagine being so dumb that literally no one can buy Endgame tickets from an AMC theater. Not through fandango, not through Atom, not through their own A-List service that I pay for. pic.twitter.com/TnD5NNhKHL — HiTop Alex (@HiTopFilms) April 2, 2019

Locked Up

Trying to get Avengers tickets on AMC and Fandango pic.twitter.com/iYqHOzSCee — Cutting Room Floor (@WTP_cuttingroom) April 2, 2019

Already Selling Out

Avengers tickets are out. Look what the availability look like. Don’t sleep pic.twitter.com/87kJR2qpQX — “Columbus Matters” – Malc. (@eh_kees) April 2, 2019

Over Here With Tickets Like