Avengers: Endgame Fan Edit Shows Tobey Maguire’s Spider-Man Helping Take Down Thanos

Some days the internet is pretty rough, other days it gives us hilarious fan edits and everything’s alright. The latter part of that is certainly true because YouTube channel Tobey in the MCU has uploaded another Avengers: Endgame-based question and it’s might be their best yet. Using the scene where Peter Park (Tom Holland) needs assistance from Captain Marvel (Brie Larson), the video replaces Holland with Tobey Maguire’s version of the character from Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man and it’s about as perfect as you’d expect. Check it out above.

After playing the web-slinger in three live-action films, Maguire has stepped away from the genre for the time being. Earlier this year, however, he seemed opened to return to a superhero property at one point or another.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“I just don’t really have an ‘I would or wouldn’t do’ mind-set,” he said. “I’ll just do whatever … whatever it is that comes that I feel called to, that may or may not fit in any kind of box.”

As for the four Spider-Man movies that have come after his, Maguire admitted he hasn’t watched them all. He did point out he thinks both Holland and Andrew Garfield (The Amazing Spider-Man) did great in what he has seen.

“I haven’t seen all of them,” Maguire admitted. “What I’ve seen, I’ve appreciated. I like both of the actors a ton. I think they’re both super talented. I would just say I appreciated them and I like the actors, I like the choices.”

What surprised you most about Avengers: Endgame the most? Share your thoughts in the comments below or by tweeting me at @AdamBarnhardt to chat all things MCU! Avengers: Endgame is now available wherever movies are sold.

Other upcoming Marvel Studios projects include Black Widow on May 1, 2020, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier in fall 2020, The Eternals on November 6, 2020, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on February 12, 2021, WandaVision in spring 2021, Loki in spring 2021, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on May 7, 2021, What If? in summer 2021, Hawkeye in fall 2021, and Thor: Love and Thunder on November 5, 2021.

Buy Avengers: Endgame: