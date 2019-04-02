Tony and Pepper Reunited in New ‘Avengers: Endgame’ Spot

Last year, Avengers: Infinity War left fans to wrestle with a number of heartbreaking questions as so many beloved characters simply ceased to exist after Thanos’ devastating snap. One of the biggest of those questions was whether Tony Stark and Pepper Potts would be reunited. After all, Tony had told Pepper that he had a dream they had a child together. Since then, trailers for Avengers: Endgame revealed first Tony adrift in space and, later, safely back on Earth but didn’t really give fans that Tony and Pepper reunion. Until now.

Coinciding with the beginning of advance ticket sales for the most eagerly anticipated Marvel Cinematic Universe film yet, Marvel released a new Endgame trailer on Tuesday and in it, a relieved and surprised Pepper is shown embracing Tony, who looks a little thin, a lot tired, and almost in disbelief that he’s back in her arms instead of lost somewhere deep in space. While this reunion does give fans a bit more to work with in terms of what to expect in Endgame, revealing that “happy ending” of sorts but not all the details leading up to it — or even what comes after. After all, it’s still not clear exactly how Tony and Nebula manage to survive what appeared to be certain death from lack of life support on the Benatar nor is it clear if this reunion to be but short lived. There are still many fan theories out there that Tony could die in Avengers: Endgame.

If Tony does end up dying somehow in Endgame after being briefly reunited with Pepper, it would be a major, stunning blow to fans, one that the reaction to would probably be right up there with the fan reaction to Infinity War — one that Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige previously told ComicBook.com “was the best”.

“We did Infinity War and Endgame at the same time, but those have been the longest gestating movies we’ve ever made,” said Feige. “Four years now, almost five years. And it was always about delivering on the promise that we had set up. And the way the world received Infinity War was amazing, it was exactly what we wanted.”

“And that ending, which we had been working on for many years, and I do remember people, on all of the movies we’ve made and I’m sure on many of the movies we’ll make in the future, whenever the good guy wins, which is often — good guy, good woman, good hero wins — they go, ‘Eh, it’s kind of predictable. Good guy wins. Well, sometimes that’s fun. But for years I remember thinking, ‘I wonder what they’re going to do when they don’t?’ Because we knew that was coming. And it couldn’t have been better. The reaction was the best. The reaction. Was. The. Best.”

