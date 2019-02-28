‘Avengers: Endgame’ Expected To Break Box Office Record

The first early Avengers: Endgame box office tracking has surfaced and in no surprise, the movie is expected to shatter another box office record. In a new report from Bloomberg, Avengers: Endgame is currently tracking to haul in $282 million its opening weekend.

The monstrous receipts would end up shattering the previous opening weekend record set by Avengers: Infinity War, which earned $257.7 million its first weekend in theaters. Should tracking hold steady, the 9 percent growth between Avengers flicks would end up spelling a massive payday for Marvel Studios and Disney.

If Avengers: Endgame were to carry a 9 percent increase throughout its worldwide box office run, that’d roughly equal a total haul of $2.2 billion. If that were the case, Endgame would end up besting Titanic and Star Wars: The Force Awakens, settling at second on the all-time box office charts worldwide. It’d still trail James Cameron’s Avatar by a hefty $500 million.

“‘Infinity War’ left audiences with a cinematic cliffhanger,” said Jeff Bock, a senior analyst for Exhibitor Relations. “The only thing that could really affect the opening weekend would be a running time that exceeded three hours, which has yet to be confirmed by Disney.”

It’d be another monster hit for Marvel Studios this year after other reports have pointed out Captain Marvel could end up making more than $120 million in its opening weekend next week.

Avengers: Endgame opens April 26th. Other upcoming Marvel Studios properties include Captain Marvel on March 8th and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th.

