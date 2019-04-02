‘Avengers: Endgame’ Fans Respond to Tony and Pepper’s Reunion in New Promo

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is notorious for being heavy on action and light on romantic relationships, as the few characters who have been given any sort of love story don’t always see their partners sticking around for long. Arguably the strongest relationship in the MCU is between Pepper Potts and Tony Stark, the seeds of which were planted in the very first Iron Man back in 2008. The pair has seen their issues over the course of the series, with Avengers: Infinity War depicting that their issues had been worked out, only for Stark to head into space to stop Thanos.

The more emotional concepts that fans have been struggling with since the events of Infinity War are that Stark might never get to say an official goodbye to Potts, making their relationship yet another that was cut short. Luckily, a new promotional spot for Avengers: Endgame has teased fans with a reunion between the two, allowing us to hold onto a glimmer of hope for the characters.

While it’s unclear when in the timeline this reunion could happen or whether it was an intentional misdirect from the marketing team of an event that won’t happen at all in Endgame is yet to be determined, but fans are having a lot of reactions to the scene in the new promo.

The End

PEPPER AND TONY REUNITING YALL REALLY TRYNA END ME pic.twitter.com/RteVZUpWv6 — ??????? ☆ 11 (@sedonastyles) April 2, 2019

Real Tears

IT’S 2019 AND I JUST CRIED REAL TEARS OVER PEPPER AND TONY AGAIN… AGAIN!!! I WAS LIKE THIS FOR IM3 AND IM LIKE THIS FOR ENDGAME OOPS I WILL LITERALLY NEVER GET OVER THEM THEY ARE MY TRUE OTP EVEN THOUGH I’VE OUTGROWN ALL OTHER ASPECTS OF MY PAST FANDOM LIFE — Lexy⚡️ (@lexysheep) April 2, 2019

For the Love of God…

for the love of god let Peter and Tony survive this shit



I need the end credits to show Tony helping Peter with his application to MIT

I need Peter holding Pepper and Tony’s newborn baby in the hospital

I’m a needy bitch — Morgan Stark (@IronSpiderson) April 2, 2019

But What About Peter?

Tony made it back to Pepper !! ?

But that picture with Peter ugh ? it just broke my heart ! — Astre ? (@astreee_) April 2, 2019

Say It Again

TONY AND PEPPER ARE BACK TOGETHER AGAIN TONY AND PEPPER ARE BACK TOGETHER AGAIN TONY AND PEPPER ARE BACK TOGETHER AGAIN pic.twitter.com/LC8xv3WEj3 — malachi ︽✵︽ (@MCUMarveI) April 2, 2019

Everything

THIS IS EVERYTHING, PEPPER AND TONY TOGETHER AGAIN <3#AvengersEndgame pic.twitter.com/C7YGLoxuzY — Mr P⎊tts (@thetony_stark) April 2, 2019

Time to Cry

look at tony’s face. he feels safe and protected on pepper’s arms. and look at pepper’s face. i’m gonna CRY pic.twitter.com/EKOwVv5zJP — ⎊ (@woIvern) April 2, 2019

Protect Them

A LOOP OF PEPPER AND TONY HUGGING EACH OTHER AND LOOK AT PEPPER BEING RELIEVE AFTER SEEING TONY ALIVE IM SOBBINGG PLEASE PROTECT THEM AT ALL COST pic.twitter.com/bdaywTpOpx — cheska (@H4RGRVS) April 2, 2019

“Are You Out of Your Mind?!”

MARVEL: *SHOWING US IN THE TRAILER TONY AND PEPPER’S REUNION AND TONY AND STEVE’S REUNION* #AvengersEndgame



Me: pic.twitter.com/D7wl56KZGt — We’re in the Endgame now ☂︎ (@strongst_avengr) April 2, 2019

