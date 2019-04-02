Marvel

'Avengers: Endgame' Fans Respond to Tony and Pepper's Reunion in New Promo

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is notorious for being heavy on action and light on romantic […]

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is notorious for being heavy on action and light on romantic relationships, as the few characters who have been given any sort of love story don’t always see their partners sticking around for long. Arguably the strongest relationship in the MCU is between Pepper Potts and Tony Stark, the seeds of which were planted in the very first Iron Man back in 2008. The pair has seen their issues over the course of the series, with Avengers: Infinity War depicting that their issues had been worked out, only for Stark to head into space to stop Thanos.

The more emotional concepts that fans have been struggling with since the events of Infinity War are that Stark might never get to say an official goodbye to Potts, making their relationship yet another that was cut short. Luckily, a new promotional spot for Avengers: Endgame has teased fans with a reunion between the two, allowing us to hold onto a glimmer of hope for the characters.

While it’s unclear when in the timeline this reunion could happen or whether it was an intentional misdirect from the marketing team of an event that won’t happen at all in Endgame is yet to be determined, but fans are having a lot of reactions to the scene in the new promo.

Scroll down to see fans reacting to Tony and Pepper’s reunion before Avengers: Endgame lands in theaters on April 26th!

